Author Grace Felicia Lawrence's new book "Stayin Alive" is a compelling discourse on the daily global struggles of the transgender community

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Grace Felicia Lawrence, the founder and president of the International Human Rights Nonprofit Organization and Global Transgender Safety Tasks Force USA Inc., has completed her new book "Stayin Alive": a compelling read on the hardships and struggles of the transgender community.
Lawrence shares, "The 2015 National Transgender Discrimination Survey found that TGNB people were unemployed at three times the rate of the general population and four times for TGNB people of color. Household incomes of TGNB people were found to be significantly lower than the general population, 12 percent reported annual income of less than $10,000. This economic instability results from a legacy of discrimination in education and employment, family rejection, and other pressures. As a result, the risk of the coronavirus infection increased, and the outcome of the infection is worse than that of the general population. Moreover, access to nonemergency medical care has been restricted, thus preventing TGNB people from getting the care needed to help with dysphoria. Social isolation—while they are often quarantined with others who disapprove of their status—exacerbates emotional and mental health problems and may result in increased self-harm.
With lockdowns and quarantines, as well as unemployment, the risk of domestic violence increased. In all of 2019, twenty-six TGNB people were murdered; in 2020, twenty-eight were murdered in the first eight months. More incidents of violence and murder are regrettably expected."
Published by Page Publishing, Grace Felicia Lawrence's poignant discourse discusses the violence and isolation faced specifically by the transgender community in the wake of a global pandemic that has set the world on fire.
