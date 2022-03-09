New book shares a retired nurse's stories from a wonderful 53 years of nursing career

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carolyn Christine Dew retired from a 53 year nursing career and wanted to capture some of the special moments in the different area of practice to share with others. It is for this reason she has written "Nursing Reflections" (published by Trafford Publishing).
This book shares stories from a wonderful nursing career from the practice areas Dew has had the privileged to serve as a nurse. There are funny stories, some sad and informative ones all of which were written from the heart. The reflections cover a span of 53 years and the fields of nursing education, home health, hospice, nursing administration, long-term care, public health, and psychiatric/mental health.
"This book will appeal to nurses because they will be able to identify with the nurse and patients in the book but others would enjoy it too because it is entertaining and representative of nursing situations in which many people have participated, either as a nurse, nursing student or a patient," Dew says.
When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Dew answers, "This work is a labor of love and a wonderful way to remember an exciting and blessed career in nursing. I hope readers will enjoy reading them as much as I have enjoyed writing it." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.trafford.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/834503-nursing-reflections
"Nursing Reflections"
By Carolyn Christine Dew
Softcover | 5 x 8in | 60 pages | ISBN 9781698709444
E-Book | 60 pages | ISBN 9781698709451
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Carolyn Christine Dew has had an exciting and illustrious career in nursing for 53 years. She lives in Washington state and is retired from nursing. She has settled into a second career of authorship of three books. She has published two books with the release of "Nursing Reflections." Her first book was "Piney Wood Memories," a book of poems from her life experiences. She is currently working on a devotional book on the books of the Bible. She is as dedicated to her writing as she is to her nursing career. Her philosophy of life is to make a difference in the world in the choices she has made in her life's work and to share them with others. She enjoys reading the works of others and is an avid reader. She enjoys a simple, quiet life and takes great pleasure in her children, grandchildren, nature, animals and her spiritual life.
