Author Cheryl A. Bennett's new book "A Rescue Horse" is the endearing story of a rescued horse with a renewed purpose in life

HARPER, Texas, Mar. 09, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cheryl A. Bennett, a talented author, has completed her new book "A Rescue Horse": a heartwarming tale of hope and strength.

Bennett shares, "No one would ever know why this beautiful Percheron draft horse was found wandering in the rural country streets of South San Antonio. She had been hit by a car and injured her leg. There were no identifying tags or halter on her.

No microchip was found when she was picked up by the county sheriff and taken to a local animal shelter. At the shelter, staff gave her the name Crash. She was hungry, scared, and needed to have her leg patched up. Some people say that everything is connected, and being taken to the shelter would truly be the case. This would be the beginning of many new adventures. Finding a new loving family was one and a surprise honorable purpose in life was another. So what will Crash be doing next?"

Published by Page Publishing, Cheryl A. Bennett's delightful tale follows Crash the rescue horse as she embarks on a new chapter of her life filled with love and adventure.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "A Rescue Horse" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing