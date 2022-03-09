Author William Wallace's book "The Palindrome Murders" is a gripping tale of two agents on the trail of a series of murders that proves more complicated than they hoped

FALLSTON, Md., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- William Wallace, a talented author, has completed his new book "The Palindrome Murders": a captivating mystery novel

Wallace shares, "FBI agents Terry Longfellow and Adriana Dickinson are called on to investigate a series of kidnappings and murders in Massachusetts to Ocean City, Maryland, ending up in Agent Longfellow's hometown of Dundalk, Maryland. Thinking that they had an edge with this case moving to Agent Longfellow's hometown, they soon realized it didn't seem to be the case after all, as the serial killer seemed more comfortable in Dundalk as the killing ground. The frustrated hometown FBI agent, Terry Longfellow, eventually counts on his father's local law enforcement skills to help him solve this mysterious killer's identity."

Published by Page Publishing, William Wallace's chilling tale twists and turns in a page turning chase to discover the criminal responsible for turning a small-town upside down.

Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "The Palindrome Murders" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

