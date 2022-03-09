Easton R. Lawrence's new book "Four Bible Themes" brings an important discourse on biblical themes and lets believers seek the truth and understand God's intentions

HOLIDAY, Fla., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Easton R. Lawrence, a retired schoolteacher, has completed his new book "Four Bible Themes": a profound opus that looks into the four bible themes and offers the readers the true meaning of blessing, where it roots from, and the nature of it as God's reward and man's show of gratitude.
Lawrence shares, "Between the early years of primary school and Sunday school I learnt about Noah and the ark, David and Goliath, Zacchaeus on the sycamore tree, etc. These stories, I have kept with me, in my memory, helping to shape my adult years. The knowledge I have of these stories is a benefit of the theology behind them, taking them out of the realm of the myth and works of fiction. This book sets before the enquirer deeper meanings of themes of the bible, such as grace. To contemplate other meaning to God's unmerited favor and blessings. This book is not to be read as an academic work nor as a pulpit but, as a tool to turn a light on and to press the reader to enquire into study and understanding of scripture. To help the reader find the truth to refine and define four bible themes: grace, faith, wisdom, and blessing, as they are presented in the book."
Published by Page Publishing, Easton R. Lawrence's manuscript carries an exposition of the biblical teaching and brings examples of the blessings of the Almighty Father. With this, the reader will be drawn to dive deeper and understand the scripture to seek the truth.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "Four Bible Themes" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
