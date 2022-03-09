Personal narrative and Bible study presents an approach for rediscovering your identity in God

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hannah White was at a point in her life where she was confused as to what was next for her. She had just decided she wanted to be a long-term missionary and start by serving in Australia, then life all of a suddenly changed. With that change, came a lot of confusion and an immense amount of fear. Through that confusion and fear, she turned to God with many questions and wrote what was on her heart. In that, she has realized that God's plans and ways are not her plans and not her ways.

Through her personal stories and struggles against fear, anxiety, and depression, Hannah White learned to lean on God to find healing and strength. The personal narrative and Bible study titled "I Am Who You Say I Am: Finding Your Identity Amid a Chaotic Mind" (published by Archway Publishing) presents an approach for rediscovering one's identity in God and serves as a reminder that people are who God says they are.

"It's really easy to place our identity in worldly things because the things of this world can be so satisfying and fulfilling for a time being but they are wavering. When you are rooted and grounded in Christ, you can rest assured knowing that no matter what your circumstances are, what people think about you or what you think about yourself doesn't ever change who you are. Who you are in Christ is constant," White says.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, White answers, "God has done something amazing in my life as I've written this book. He has set me free. I hope and pray that by the grace of God, He works through this book to help set people free as well from wrong mindsets, from fear and from shame. I want people to know that no matter what they are going through, there is a God who loves them and that they can overcome anything." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/824228-i-am-who-you-say-i-am

"I Am Who You Say I Am: Finding Your Identity Amid a Chaotic Mind"

By Hannah White

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 118 pages | ISBN 9781665713757

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 118 pages | ISBN 9781665713764

E-Book | 118 pages | ISBN 9781665713771

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Hannah White is a licensed cosmetologist who grew up in a small rural town in California and who has a heart for making people feel special and loved. She currently lives in Texas.

