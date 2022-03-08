New 2022 Volkswagen Models Are Now Available at Karen Radley Volkswagen

WOODBRIDGE, Va., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers interested in buying the 2022 Volkswagen models have reason to celebrate. At Karen Radley Volkswagen, customers can purchase the 2022 Volkswagen Taos, 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan, 2022 Volkswagen Atlas, 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport and 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI.
Melding a spacious interior with rugged looks and an excellent fuel economy is the 2022 Volkswagen Taos. Its bold design—reminiscent of the Golf, Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport—makes it a solid entrant to the Volkswagen brand's growing SUV family. It is perfect for customers looking for a vehicle for their growing family. The 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan is the brand's best-selling vehicle in the U.S. and comes equipped with standard and optional technology features, along with a fun-to-drive character and impressive safety elements.
Both the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas and the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport are available with a choice of two powertrains. Customers can choose from the efficient 235 hp 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine or the power-packed 276 hp 3.6-liter V6 engine. The engines promise impressive driving dynamics. With a 40-year heritage, the 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI has a winning formula: refined interior, stylish demeanor and a playful performance. This eighth-generation GTI is a car for purists.
Customers interested in learning more about these new models are encouraged to visit the dealership at 14700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Woodbridge, VA 22191, United States or log on to the dealership's website.
Media Contact
Jose Cabrera, Karen Radley Volkswagen, 703-665-3275, josecarera@radleyautogroup.com
SOURCE Karen Radley Volkswagen
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.