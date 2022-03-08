New 2022 Volkswagen Models Are Now Available at Karen Radley Volkswagen

WOODBRIDGE, Va., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers interested in buying the 2022 Volkswagen models have reason to celebrate. At Karen Radley Volkswagen, customers can purchase the 2022 Volkswagen Taos, 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan, 2022 Volkswagen Atlas, 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport and 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI.

Melding a spacious interior with rugged looks and an excellent fuel economy is the 2022 Volkswagen Taos. Its bold design—reminiscent of the Golf, Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport—makes it a solid entrant to the Volkswagen brand's growing SUV family. It is perfect for customers looking for a vehicle for their growing family. The 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan is the brand's best-selling vehicle in the U.S. and comes equipped with standard and optional technology features, along with a fun-to-drive character and impressive safety elements.

Both the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas and the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport are available with a choice of two powertrains. Customers can choose from the efficient 235 hp 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine or the power-packed 276 hp 3.6-liter V6 engine. The engines promise impressive driving dynamics. With a 40-year heritage, the 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI has a winning formula: refined interior, stylish demeanor and a playful performance. This eighth-generation GTI is a car for purists.

Customers interested in learning more about these new models are encouraged to visit the dealership at 14700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Woodbridge, VA 22191, United States or log on to the dealership's website.

