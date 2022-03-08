2022 TaiSPO Goes Hybrid on this March

TAIPEI, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taipei International Sporting Goods Show (TaiSPO), organized by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), will be held in Hall 1 of Nangang Exhibition Center from March 10 to 12. It will be TaiSPO's first physical exhibition since the pandemic outbreak. Due to border control, in order to assist overseas buyers in visiting TaiSPO, the upgraded version of the online exhibition "TaiSPO DigitalGo" has been fully launched. A variety of user experiences have been optimized with new functions such as Networking VR Lounge, which exhibitors, buyers and media could communicate by text messages and exchanging name cards. TAITRA said that through the 24/7, one-month online show, TaiSPO DigitalGo helps exhibitors to grasp business opportunities and strengthens the efficiency of buyers from visiting.
In order to provide exhibitors and buyers with a more personalized, customized and community-based experience, this year's TaiSPO DigitalGo has also launched a new function, AI Matching Recommendation. The system will recommend suitable online exhibitors every day to improve the efficiency and precision of matchmaking. At the same time, buyers can also use the Exhibitor Guided Tour to book meetings with exhibitors and have a tour of their online booths.
TAITRA said that the epidemic had accelerated digitization and the unsolved international epidemic. Many exhibitors are still highly interested in online exhibitions, such as Dyaco, Johnson and DK City. In addition, in order to strengthen the outcome of matchmaking, the TTSMatch matchmaking platform was launched in conjunction with TaiSPO DigitalGo. Up to now, nearly 400 buyers from 40 countries have registered to participate in the online procurement meeting, which will be able to create a better outcome of matchmaking than last year.
TAITRA emphasized that the physical TaiSPO will be held simultaneously from March 10. Businesses are welcome to pre-register to enter the venue; the exhibition is also open to the general public. For more information, please check at the official website: https://www.taispo.com.tw/en/index.html
SOURCE Taiwan External Trade Development Council
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.