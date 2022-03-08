TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST ("FCD.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's common shares will be listed and commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening of the Exchange on Thursday, March 10, 2022, under the symbols "FCD.UN".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "FCD.UN" on the TSX Venture Exchange after March 9, 2021, and the Company's common shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

MAX RESOURCE CORP. ("MAX")

[formerly MAX RESOURCE CORP. ("MXR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening March 10, 2022, the trading symbol for Max Resource Corp. will change from ('MXR') to ('MAX'). There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

________________________________________

NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0005 Payable Date: March 31, 2022 Record Date: March 14, 2022 Ex-dividend Date: March 11, 2022

______________________________________

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Dividend per Class A Share: $0.098542 Payable Date: March 30, 2022 Record Date: March 15, 2022 Ex-dividend Date: March 14, 2022

________________________________________

ZACATECAS SILVER CORP. ("ZAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open March 10, 2022, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

ENCANTO POTASH CORP. ("EPO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2022

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 08, 2021, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions dated July 07, 2021 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, March 10, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

22/03/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANFIELD ENERGY INC. ("AEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 11, 2022 and February 10, 2022:

Number of Shares: 90,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.085 per share



Warrants: 90,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 90,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.13 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 22 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Corey Dias Y 2,500,000 Joshua Bleak Y 2,500,000 John Eckersley Y 200,000 Laara Shaffer Y 300,000 MMCAP International Inc. SPC Mournant



Governance Service (Cayman) Ltd. Y 70,160,520





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,411,765 [1 placee]









Finder's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $388,838.65 and 4,494,358 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.13 per share for a two-year period.







Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $11,355.33 and 133,592 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.13 per share for a two-year period.







StephenAvenue Securities Inc. - $1,020.00 and 15,600 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.13 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated February 25, 2022 and March 7, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

COPAUR MINERALS INC. ("CPAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 18, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,049,285 shares







Purchase Price: $1.00 per share







Warrants: 2,524,642 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,524,642 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $1.30 for a two year period







Number of Placees: 74 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 200,000





Finder's Fee:









$23,000 and 23,000 finder's warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. $19,350 and 19,350 finder's warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc. $1,250 and 1,250 finder's warrants payable to M Partners Inc. $71,400 and 71,400 finder's warrants payable to Park Capital Management 2012 Inc.





Finder Warrant Exercise Price: $1.30

Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Each finder's warrant exercisable into one common share for a period of 24 months

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on March 2, 2022 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

DAMARA GOLD CORP. ("DMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:35 a.m. PST, March 8, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DAMARA GOLD CORP. ("DMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, March 8, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DEVONIAN HEALTH GROUP INC. ("GSD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 73,540 units (the "Units") at a deemed price of $0.47 per Unit, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $34,564. Each Unit is composed of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.61 per share for a period of 48 months following the closing of this transaction:

Number of Creditors: 26 Creditors



Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated March 7, 2022.

GROUPE SANTÉ DEVONIAN INC. (« GSD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 8 mars 2022

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 73 540 unités (les « unités ») à un prix de 0,47 $ par unité, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 34 564 $. Chaque unité est composée d'une action ordinaire et d'un bon de souscription (le « bon de souscription »). Chaque bon de souscription permet au porteur d'acquérir une action ordinaire de la société à un prix de 0,61 $ par action pour une période de 48 mois suivant la clôture de la transaction:

Nombre de créanciers: 26 créanciers



Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 7 mars 2022.

________________________________________

EVERGEN INFRASTRUCTURE CORP. ("EVGN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, March 8, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GSP RESOURCE CORP. ("GSPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment; Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 1,184,753 Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.20 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 30th day. Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.16



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 21, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 21, 2023

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,729,840 shares with 1,364,920 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 25, 2020.

________________________________________

HIGHBURY PROJECTS INC. ("HPI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:04 p.m. PST, March 7, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HIGHBURY PROJECTS INC. ("HPI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated March 7, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Change of Business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PHENOM RESOURCES CORP. ("PHNM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 25, 2022:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.50 per share







Warrants: 6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a four-year period







Number of Placees: 9 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Purplefish Capital Inc. Y 100,000 (John Anderson)





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on March 3, 2022 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SPECTRA PRODUCTS INC. ("SSA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated February 25, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 3,855,500 common shares in its own capital stock – representing 5% of the issued and outstanding common shares as of February 22, 2022. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange and alternative trading systems in Canada during the period of March 15, 2022 to March 15, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Cannacord Genuity (Harold Leishman) on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 16, 2022:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.30 per common share



Warrants: 20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.375 until February 18, 2027



Number of Placees: 2 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC. - CDN$480,000 and 1,600,000 finder's Warrants, with each finder warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.375 until February 18, 2027.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_______________________________________

TILL CAPITAL CORP. ("TIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 1, 2021:

Convertible Note US$1,200,000 (Cdn$1,500,000)



Conversion Price: Convertible into shares on maturity at the holder's option at the greater of

i) the 30 day VWAP prior to conversion and ii) Cdn$6.05.





Interest may be settled in shares upon separate Exchange approval.



Maturity date: December 30, 2022



Interest rate: i) 1% per month up to and including March 31, 2022, compounded

ii) 1.25% per month from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022, compounded and iii) 2% per month from July 1, 2022 to maturity, compounded.



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on December 1, 2021.

________________________________________

VOLATUS AEROSPACE CORP. ("VOL") ("VOL.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Business Purchase Agreement dated January 31, 2022, as amended on February 28, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between Volatus Aerospace Corp. (the "Company") and arm's length sellers (the "Sellers"), according to which the Company will acquire one hundred percent (100%) of the issued and outstanding shares of MVT Geo-Solutions Inc. ("MVT"). Under the Agreement, to acquire MVT, the Company is required to pay the Sellers a total consideration of $995,000, consisting of a cash payment of $850,000 and 349,399 common shares of the Company having a value of $145,000.

For further details, refer to the Company's news releases dated February 1, 2022 and March 1, 2022.

________________________________________

ZENTEK LTD. ("ZEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:44 a.m. PST, March 8, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange