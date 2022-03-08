Veterinary Scales Market Size will grow by USD 70.61 million | 30% of the growth to originate from North America| 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest market outlook report titled "Veterinary Scales Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report identifies the market to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.40% from 2021 to 2026. The report also projects the market to witness a YOY growth rate of 9.97% in 2022. Technavio has segmented the veterinary scales market by end-user (veterinary diagnostic centers, veterinary hospitals and clinics, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The veterinary scales market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as strategic collaborations, partnerships, mergers, and innovative product launches to compete in the market. Companies are engaging in collaborative partnerships to gain an upper edge in the market. For instance, Adam Equipment Co. Ltd. offers veterinary scales that provide the durability, dependability and comfort required for all types of veterinary and animal weighing needs, under the brand name of Adam.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Adam Equipment Co. Ltd.

apexx Veterinary Equipment Inc.

Avante Health Solutions

Avery Weigh Tronix LLC

Bosche GmbH and Co. KG

Charder Electronic Co. Ltd.

Coventry Scale Co.

Shor Line

Tanita Corp.

Technidyne Corp.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America was the largest revenue-generating regional segment of veterinary scales market. 30% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for veterinary scales market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in ROW. The presence of a large number of R&D centers that are aimed at developing broad-spectrum antiviral medicines will facilitate the veterinary scales market growth in North America over the forecast period

Furthermore, countries such as UK and China are expected to emerge revenue contributing economies for veterinary scales market's growth during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The veterinary diagnostics centers segment held the largest veterinary scales market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest market share throughout the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to factors such as increased expenditure on animal health, rising incidence of zoonotic diseases and number of veterinary practitioners, technological advancement in point of care diagnostics, and increasing disposable income levels in developing regions. The growing incidence of infectious animal ailments is further poised to augment the demand for veterinary diagnostics. Thus, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Key Market Trend & Challenge:

The increase in the pet population is one of the key drivers supporting the veterinary scales market growth. Furthermore, it has been observed that millennial and generation Z consumers have highly embraced the pet-owning and pet-loving lifestyles to a far greater extent than their elders. Moreover, the awareness about animal health care has increased significantly in recent years, and the development of the devices has also increased, which has improved the quality of pet health care. The development of the compact designs of the veterinary scales will fuel the revenue generation of the global veterinary scales market during the forecast period

However, the rising pet care costs is one of the factors hindering the veterinary scales market growth. Furthermore, the number of consultations with veterinary specialists for pet care is another factor responsible for the increasing pet healthcare costs. The lower income in this profession compared to other advanced-degree professions such as dentistry and law puts pressure on veterinary professionals to increase their fees. High pet care costs directly impact the number of visits by pet owners to veterinary facilities, thereby hindering the growth of the veterinary scales market during the forecast period.

Veterinary Scales Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.40% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 70.61 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adam Equipment Co. Ltd., apexx Veterinary Equipment Inc., Avante Health Solutions, Avery Weigh Tronix LLC , Bosche GmbH and Co. KG, Charder Electronic Co. Ltd., Coventry Scale Co., Shor Line, Tanita Corp., and Technidyne Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

