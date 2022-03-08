USD 2.31 Bn growth opportunity in Inverter Duty Motor Market | Research report highlights North America as major market | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global inverter duty motor market size is expected to increase by USD 2.31 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 9.33% during the forecast period. Technavio expects the market to have substantial growth in North America in the coming years. The market is fragmented with the presence of several large international vendors occupying the competitive landscape. These vendors are focusing on inorganic growth by acquiring regional and local players.

The growing need for energy-efficient equipment will be driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. Industrial operators across the world are exhibiting high demand for energy-efficient devices in order to comply with various regulations related to energy consumption. For instance, the EU Energy Efficiency Directive 2012/27/EU (EU EED) requires all large enterprises in the EU to comply with the energy audit obligations. Similarly, the ISO 50001 compels enterprises across industries to reduce power consumption by adopting energy-efficient equipment and support systems. These factors will increase the demand for inverter duty motors among end-users, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Also, factors such as increasing industrialization and commercialization and the presence of regulations that mandate the use of inverter duty motors accelerate the growth of the market.

Inverter Duty Motor Market: Segment Highlights

By application, the market is analyzed by segments such as pumps, fans, conveyors, and others.

The pumps segment currently generates maximum revenue in the market.

The increasing demand for inverter duty motors for pump applications across chemical manufacturing, metal and mining, and food and beverage industries is driving the growth of the segment.

Also, factors such as rising corporate investments and the replacement of normal engines with inverter duty motors will be crucial in driving the growth of the market in the pumps segment during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

35% of the growth will originate from the North American region.

Increasing investments in new chemical and petrochemical projects will drive the growth of the inverter duty motor market in North America during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the inverter duty market in North America .

. Countries such as China , Japan , Germany , and the UK are also expected to emerge as prominent markets for the inverter duty motor market.

Notes:

The inverter duty motor market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 9.33% during the forecast period.

The inverter duty motor market is segmented by application (pumps, fans, conveyors, and others) and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

, APAC, , , and the and ). The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including ABB Ltd., Adlee Powertronic Co.Ltd., Bison Gear And Engineering Corp., Bodine Electric Co., FUKUTA Elec. and Mach. Co. Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Megha Roto-Tech Pvt. Ltd, Nidec Corp., Nord Gear Ltd., North American Electric Inc., Regal Rexnord Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, TECO Electric and Machinery Co. Ltd., and WEG SA .

Inverter Duty Motor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.33% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.1 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Adlee Powertronic Co.Ltd., Bison Gear And Engineering Corp., Bodine Electric Co., FUKUTA Elec. and Mach. Co. Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Megha Roto-Tech Pvt. Ltd, Nidec Corp., Nord Gear Ltd., North American Electric Inc., Regal Rexnord Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, TECO Electric and Machinery Co. Ltd., and WEG SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

