Statement of Jane L. Delgado, PhD, MS, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health on Introduction of Territories Medicare Prescription Drug Assistance Equity Act

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us the huge gaps that exist in access to health services and that the health of all of us is inexorably linked to each other. The Territories Medicare Prescription Drug Assistance Equity Act is an important step towards ensuring the health and well-being of all Americans," stated Jane L. Delgado, PhD, MS, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, in announcing the Alliance's support for the Act.
The Territories Medicare Prescription Drug Assistance Equity Act, introduced today by Senator Robert Menendez (D-NJ), would amend the Social Security Act to make Puerto Rico's Medicare beneficiaries eligible for the Medicare Part D Low Income Subsidy program. This program, also known as "Extra Help," provides federal subsidies to help low-income seniors with their monthly premiums and other out-of-pocket prescription drug costs. Currently, Medicare beneficiaries in Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories are ineligible for subsidies under the "Extra Help" federal program. This unequal treatment results in far less assistance for low-income seniors living on the Island than seniors on the mainland who are eligible for Part D subsidies.
"Regardless of where you live, all should have access to affordable health care. Medicare beneficiaries in the 50 states and the District of Columbia can qualify for Medicare Part D subsidies; however, Medicare beneficiaries in Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories are ineligible for Medicare Part D subsidies. It is time to correct what has been wrong for too long," concluded Dr. Delgado.
About the National Alliance for Hispanic Health (The Alliance)
The Alliance is the nation's foremost science-based source of information and trusted advocate for the health of Hispanics in the United States with a mission to achieve the best health for all. For more information visit us at www.healthyamericas.org
SOURCE National Alliance for Hispanic Health
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.