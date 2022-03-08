IRTH Communications Provides Donations to 13 Ukrainian Relief Effort Organizations

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IRTH Communications, a full-service provider of investor relations, financial marketing and strategic consulting services to high-growth small-cap companies, today provided support to 13 organizations on the frontlines of Ukraine's relief efforts. IRTH's donation will go towards these humanitarian causes providing desperately needed services for those most affected by the current conflict in Ukraine.
IRTH supports the following charities and NGOs that include:
- Razom
- Revived Soldiers Ukraine
- Ukrainian National Women's League of America
- Ukrainian Congress Committee of America
- United Ukrainian American Relief Committee
- Voices of Children
- International Committee of the Red Cross
- Catholic Relief Services
- Metrowest Federation United Jewish Appeal Campaign Ukraine Emergency Fund
- Unicef
- World Central Kitchen
- World Union for Progressive Judaism Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund
- YMCA
"This is a humanitarian crisis and we stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine," said Mr. Robert Haag, Managing Director of IRTH Communications. "The unprovoked attacks on peaceful communities across Ukraine are a tragedy that continues to cause suffering to millions of innocent people. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Ukraine during this tragic time, as we stand united for peace."
About IRTH Communications
IRTH Communications assists entrepreneurs, corporate executives and investors in realizing their visions and achieving their goals by delivering effective investor relations, financial marketing and strategic consulting services. IRTH supports companies focused in a broad range of sectors by providing advisory services and direct access to investment funds and other industry professionals. The result is clients with better access to capital and more time to focus on their missions. To learn more about IRTH Communications, visit www.irthcommunications.com.
SOURCE IRTH Communications
