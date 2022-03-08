Pop Art Snacks Named Editors' Choice for 2022 NEXTY Award

SALT LAKE CITY, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pop Art Snacks announces it is a winner of the New Hope Network's 2022 NEXTY Awards for outstanding new products in the natural products industry—and one of four Editors' Choice winners. Its Sweet and Salty with Plant-based SPARKLE Kettlecorn was selected for the Most Crave Worthy Product.

The NEXTY Awards is a biannual awards program connected to New Hope Network's in-person and digital events, created to recognize the pinnacle of excellence in the natural products industry.

"We consider ourselves industry experts on the New Hope Network editorial team," says Adrienne Smith, who manages the NEXTY Awards program at New Hope Network. "Through extensive debate and deliberation, we have carefully selected 22 outstanding brands that are pushing the natural products industry towards a healthier and more sustainable future for people and planet. To rise above more than a thousand other nominations is an incredible feat. We are incredibly excited about these products and the impact they can have on our food system. The winners of our NEXTY Awards inspire change and integrity in everything from ingredients to packaging."

The winners were announced virtually on March 2, prior to the in-person Natural Products Expo West, set for March 8 through 12 in Anaheim, Calif., where the NEXTY Award recipients will be showcased. Pop Arts Snacks is an exhibitor at the show (Booth: N713).

"We are beyond ecstatic to win the Editors' Choice award for Most Crave Worthy Product!" said Venessa Dobson, co-founder of Pop Art Snacks. "Sweet and Salty with Plant-based SPARKLE Kettlecorn is a snack to be shared! Its launch is perfectly timed as we all are coming out of the COVID pandemic to inspire CONNECTION, JOY and CHEER back into the lives of our consumers. Everyone needs more SPARKLE in their lives right now, and Pop Art Snacks is here to give their consumers just that."

The brand will unveil its latest product, POP STARS, at the Expo. The 3D potato bite is the first of its kind snack for tweens, teens, and early adolescent consumers (10-25), instilling confidence within this demographic, by demonstrating that we are all stars and have the power within to shine.

Dobson added, "We invite attendees to stop by our booth and meet Jim Richter, who has joined Pop Art Snacks as Senior Vice President of Sales. Richter comes with a wealth of natural food CPG experience, most notably holding the same position for Angie's Boom Chicka Pop. With our product expansion, Jim will help lead the way into bigger and exciting opportunities for our award-winning brand."

Learn about the NEXTY Awards at nextyawards.com.

Media Contact

Jacqueline Ring, Pop Art Snacks, 7606660683, jackie@teamchicexecs.com

Venessa Dobson, Pop Art Snacks, 801-983-7470, Venessa@popartsnacks.com

SOURCE Pop Art Snacks