Team Of Volunteer Hackers Build a Ukrainian Missing Persons Platform in 72 hours

LONDON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A team of international volunteers from the hacking group Secjuice.com and cybersecurity startups WEBGAP.io have worked nonstop for the last 72 hours to build a missing persons platform for Ukraine to help Ukrainians find their missing loved ones.
The missing persons platform is hosted at DeTy.org.
De Ty means 'Where Are You?' In Ukrainian or Де Ти?
The volunteer team of engineers led by DeTy CTO David Tran-Dinh built the DeTy app at the request of the IT Army of Ukraine who are working to defend Ukraine against cyberattacks from Russia, with more than one million people displaced building a missing persons platform became a key focus and volunteers rushed to lend their skills to build the platform.
DeTy.org founder Guise Bule said today, "I am deeply proud of the team behind DeTy; they have worked tirelessly to build this platform. People like David Tran-Dinh, Chris LeGrant, Adrian Kwitkowsky, Charlie Crane, Kate Larson, Andrea Menin and Sophie Missenden collaborated like heroes to ship DeTy in record time, and they built it to be fast, scalable and secure."
The Editor of Secjuice, Mars Groves, said today, "Our team at Secjuice wanted to get involved in the cyber war against Russia when the IT Army of Ukraine asked us to help, so we chose to build a missing persons platform rather than break the law and hack Russians, Secjuice members are all professionals working for reputable firms after all, not script kiddies."
A cofounder of WEBGAP.io, Ryan Miller said today, "We dropped what we were doing and immediately jumped on this project; luckily the founder of DeTy is our boss, so he gave us all time off to work on this. We worked really hard, we worked all weekend, we are really proud, and we hope to help millions of people find their loved ones over the coming months."
DeTy launched today in five languages and will be disseminated on the ground by the Ukrainian IT Army, a group of volunteers from the IT world who are working to help Ukraine.
#ENDS
ABOUT DeTy : Де Ти? Where Are You? Is an easy to use and multilingual website that lets Ukrainian missing persons register themselves and lets their loved ones easily find them. Based in London, England, DeTy is a nonprofit organization dedicated to finding missing people in Ukraine and helping connect families.
PRESS CONTACT: Guise Bule - +44 20 8058 9007
DeTy Twitter: https://twitter.com/Dety_Org
DeTy LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dety-org/
DeTy Donations: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DeTy
Media Contact
Guise Bule, DeTy.org, 44 20 8058 9007, bule@dety.org
SOURCE DeTy.org
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.