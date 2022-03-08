Government of Canada and Government of Newfoundland and Labrador update on Early Learning and Child Care

GATINEAU, QC, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, the Honourable Karina Gould, will join the Honourable Premier Andrew Furey, and the Honourable Tom Osborne, Minister of Education, to provide an update on Pre-Kindergarten and the Early Learning and Child Care Action Plan across Newfoundland and Labrador.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022



Time: 2:15 p.m. NST



Place: Ches Penney Family YMCA

35 Ridge Road

St John's, NL

Journalists who want to participate must register by contacting tcoffey@gov.nl.ca with their name and media outlet before 11:00 a.m. NST on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Please indicate if you plan to participate in person or on Zoom.

The Zoom link will be provided to those who register and wish to attend virtually.

Please note that physical distancing and other Public Health protocols will be in place including the verification of the Newfoundland and Labrador VaxPass.

Accessibility:

The entire building is accessible.

