33-year-old Texas Health Cardiac Rehab Patient Exercising Her Way Back to Good Health

ARLINGTON, Texas, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At 33, Domonique Reagan had a heart attack on Christmas Eve that put her life in jeopardy. The young wife and mother turned to the cardiac rehabilitation program at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital to help her recover.
"With the patient's personal history of heart attack at a very young age, cardiac rehab offers her an improved likelihood of doing well in the future," said Michael Graceffo, M.D., a cardiologist on the medical staff at Texas Health Arlington Memorial.
While undergoing cardiac rehab, patients wear a telemetry monitor as they exercise, and their heart rhythms are displayed on a large monitor that is in constant view by exercise physiologists and each patient. Also monitored are heart rates, blood pressure and oxygen saturation.
"They find comfort in knowing that we're closely monitoring their workout," said Brenda Doughty, C.V.R.N.-B.C., Cardiac Rehabilitation manager.
"You can tell when your legs are tired or you have shortness of breath, but you have no idea how your heart is responding to that activity," Doughty said.
The clinical team develops a plan that is right for each patient and their condition.
"It's rebuilding my stamina back to where it needs to be, and it's at a good pace."
As she continues recovering, Reagan is sharing her story.
"You're never too young, and you never know what's going to happen," Reagan said. "I do know that God still has me here for a reason, and I plan to share my testimony with everyone willing to listen."
Click here to view the video news release or read more here.
About Texas Health Resources:
Texas Health Resources is a faith-based, nonprofit health system that cares for more patients in North Texas than any other provider. With a service area that consists of 16 counties and more than 7 million people, the system is committed to providing quality, coordinated care through its Texas Health Physicians Group and 29 hospital locations. The system has more than 4,100 licensed hospital beds, 6,400 physicians with active staff privileges and more than 26,000 employees.
SOURCE Texas Health Resources
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.