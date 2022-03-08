NexJ Systems Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

TORONTO, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - NexJ Systems Inc. NXJ, delivering intelligent customer management software to the financial services industry, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter Summary

in net loss for the year is a improvement over of net loss in the previous year Continued to increase the recurring subscription license revenue by delivering two new subscription license products to a leading bank based in Australia and New Zealand that support multiple cloud deployment options and real-time data streaming for enhanced analytics and reporting

"In 2021 our subscription-based license model continued to grow with subscription software licenses making up approximately 15% of total revenue in Q4 and 10% for 2021," said Paul O'Donnell, CEO. "The new software pricing model introduced in January 2021 resulted in the deferral of revenue recognition on new software contracts which would otherwise have been recognized as revenue under the previous perpetual license model. Our strategic partnerships in globally recognizable financial services firms, growing subscription license opportunities and prudent management of expenses has established a strong foundation for 2022."

NexJ Systems Inc.













Fourth Quarter Financial Results







(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)





(Unaudited)















Quarter ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020















Revenue $

$

$

$ License and subscription fees 551

46

1,528

156 Professional services 1,123

2,058

5,683

7,779 Maintenance and support 1,919

2,143

8,122

8,915

3,593

4,247

15,333

16,850 Cost of revenue 711

921

3,588

4,082 Gross profit 2,882

3,326

11,745

12,768















Operating Expenses













Research and development 1,132

1,082

5,342

5,514 Sales and marketing 491

610

2,145

2,543 General and administrative 1,034

798

3,437

3,726

2,657

2,490

10,924

11,783















Adjusted EBITDA 225

836

821

985















Share-based payment expense 12

(20)

76

164 Depreciation and amortization 249

212

920

862 Deferred share unit expense -

-

-

275 Restructuring costs -

(36)

-

924 Income (loss) from operations (36)

680

(175)

(1,240)















Foreign exchange loss 136

222

220

148 Finance income (5)

(2)

(20)

(47) Finance expense 19

43

93

144 Net income (loss) (186)

417

(468)

(1,485)

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release includes certain measures that have not been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin which are used to evaluate the Company's operating performance as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company's main business activities prior to taking into consideration how those activities are financed and taxed and also prior to taking into consideration asset depreciation and the other items listed below.

The term "Adjusted EBITDA" refers to net income (loss) before adjusting for share-based payment expense, depreciation and amortization, deferred share unit expense, restructuring costs, foreign exchange gain (loss), finance income, finance costs, and income taxes. "Adjusted EBITDA margin" refers to the percentage that Adjusted EBITDA for any period represents as a portion of total revenue for that period.

The term Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures recognized by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted

EBITDA margin should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) as determined in accordance with IFRS.

About NexJ Systems Inc.

NexJ Systems provides Intelligent Customer Management to the financial services industry. Our award-winning financial services productivity software is designed to help Wealth Management, Private Banking, Corporate and Commercial Banking firms revolutionize their business. Powered by artificial intelligence, our products help drive productivity, boost client engagement, and help drive increased revenues. With users in over 60 countries, our customers benefit from our deep expertise across financial services sub-verticals, strategic investment in innovation, and commitment to their success.

Based in Toronto, NexJ has clients throughout North America, Asia Pacific and in Europe. For more information about NexJ visit www.nexj.com, e-mail info@nexj.com, or call 416-222-5611. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, subscribe to our YouTube channel, or like us on Facebook.

NexJ Forward-looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release, including statements about the financial conditions, and results of operations and earnings, may contain words such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek", "believe", "potential", "continue", "is/are likely to", "could", "should", "target", "envision", and other similar language and are considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the Company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. The Company's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the Company at the date of this press release, may provide to be inaccurate and consequently the Company's actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein.

Actual results or events could differ materially from those contemplated in forward-looking statements as a result of the following: (i) the future performance, financial and otherwise, of NexJ; (ii) the ability of NexJ to protect, maintain and enforce its intellectual property rights; (iii) the acceptance by the Company's customers and the marketplace of new technologies and solutions; (iv) the Company's growth and profitability prospects; (v) the estimated size and growth prospects of the CRM market; (vi) the Company's competitive position in the market and its ability to take advantage of future opportunities in this market; (vii) the Company's ability to attract new customers and develop and maintain existing customers; and (viii) the demand for the Company's product and the extent of deployment of the company's products in the marketplace. Forward-looking statements may also include, without limitation, any statement relating to future events, conditions or circumstances.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) out ability to successful integrate and manage acquired businesses, offerings and people; (ii) our dependence on a limited number of customers and large project size; (iii) fluctuation in our quarterly operating results; (iv) our dependence on key personnel, and ability to attract and retain talent; (v) our compensation structure; (vi) risks associated with managing large and complex software implementation projects; (vii) uncertainties and assumptions in our sales forecasts, including the extent to which sales proposals are converted into sales; (viii) risks associated with our ability to design, develop, test, market, license and support our software products on a timely basis; (ix) market acceptance of our products and services; * commercial success of products resulting from our investments in research and development; (xi) our success in expanding sales into new international markets; (xi) competition in our industry; (xii) failure to protect our intellectual property or infringement of intellectual property rights of third parties; (xiii) reliance upon a limited number of third-party software products to develop our products; (xiv) defects or disruptions in our products and services; (xv) currency exchange rate fluctuations; (xvi) lengthy sales cycles for our software; (xvii) general economic conditions; and (xviii) failure to manage our growth successfully.

For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 dated March 8, 2022, and other securities filings with the Canadian securities regulators available on www.sedar.com. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NexJ Systems Inc.





Statements of Financial Position





(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)





(Unaudited)















December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020







Assets







$

$ Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 5,489

5,426 Accounts receivable 5,457

3,546 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,334

1,320 Total current assets 12,280

10,292







Non-current assets:





Property and equipment 612

768 Right-of-use assets 951

1,280 Goodwill 1,753

1,753 Investments -

255 Contract costs 88

51 Other assets -

403 Total non-current assets 3,404

4,510







Total assets 15,684

14,802







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,023

1,874 Deferred revenue 6,592

5,374 Lease liabilities 1,152

967 Total current liabilities 9,767

8,215







Non-current liabilities:





Accrued liabilities 62

101 Deferred revenue 328

346 Lease liabilities 83

1,078 Total non-current liabilities 473

1,525







Total liabilities 10,240

9,740







Shareholders' equity:





Share capital 83,485

83,471 Share purchase loans (3,598)

(3,598) Contributed surplus 8,735

8,664 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 751

(14) Deficit (83,929)

(83,461) Total shareholders' equity 5,444

5,062







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 15,684

14,802

NexJ Systems Inc.













Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)







(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)































Quarter ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020















Revenue $

$

$

$ License and subscription fees 551

46

1,528

156 Professional services 1,123

2,058

5,683

7,779 Maintenance and support 1,919

2,143

8,122

8,915

3,593

4,247

15,333

16,850 Cost of revenue 712

926

3,586

4,116 Gross profit 2,881

3,321

11,747

12,734















Expenses:













Research and development 1,134

1,091

5,357

5,556 Sales and marketing 491

610

2,148

2,551 General and administrative 1,292

976

4,417

4,943 Restructuring costs -

(36)

-

924

2,917

2,641

11,922

13,974















Income (loss) from operations (36)

680

(175)

(1,240)















Foreign exchange loss (136)

(222)

(220)

(148) Finance income 5

2

20

47 Finance expense (19)

(43)

(93)

(144)

(150)

(263)

(293)

(245)































Income (loss) for the year (186)

417

(468)

(1,485)















Other comprehensive income (loss):













Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:













Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities 1

(11)

-

(5) Realized gain on sale of equity securities 765

-

765

- Net income (loss) for the year and

comprehensive income (loss) 580

406

297

(1,490)















Earnings (loss) per share













Basic and diluted (0.01)

0.02

(0.02)

(0.07)















Weighted average number of common shares













outstanding, in thousands













Basic and diluted 21,076

21,100

21,064

20,888

NexJ Systems Inc.





Statements of Cash Flows





(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)





(Unaudited)















Year ended

Year ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020







Cash flows from (used in) operating activities: $

$ Loss for the year (468)

(1,485) Adjustments for:





Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 202

284 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 718

578 Changes in contract costs (37)

85 Share-based payment expense 76

164 Deferred share unit expense -

218 Finance income (20)

(47) Finance expense 93

144 Foreign exchange loss 77

214 Change in non-cash operating working capital:





Accounts receivable (1,911)

1,929 Prepaid expenses and other assets 231

598 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities and provisions 110

(111) Deferred revenue 1,192

(1,132) Net cash flows from operating activities 263

1,439







Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:





Payment of lease liabilities (1,120)

(850) Interest paid (6)

- Proceeds from exercise of stock options 9

- Costs of exercise of deferred share units -

(36) Net cash flows used in financing activities (1,117)

(886)







Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment (46)

(83) Sales of equity investment 1,020

- Interest received 20

47 Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities 994

(36)







Effects of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (77)

(214)







Increase in cash and cash equivalents 63

303







Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 5,426

5,123







Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 5,489

5,426

SOURCE NexJ Systems Inc.