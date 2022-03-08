HotSpot Therapeutics to Present Pre-Clinical Data on CBL-B Program at American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2022

BOSTON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of first- and best-in-class allosteric therapies targeting regulatory sites on proteins referred to as "natural hotspots," today announced it will present additional pre-clinical data on the company's CBL-B program in a poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, taking place April 8-13, 2022, in New Orleans, LA.
Presentation details are as follows:
Title: A novel allosteric CBL-B inhibitor with differentiated immune enhancing activity in preclinical models
Session Category: Immunology
Session Title: Immune Checkpoints
Session Date and Time: Sun., Apr. 10, 2022, 1:30-5:00 PM ET
Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 38
Poster Board Number: 8
Abstract Number: 598
About HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc.
HotSpot Therapeutics is targeting naturally occurring pockets on proteins called "natural hotspots" that are decisive in the control of cellular protein function. Largely unexploited by industry, these pockets are highly attractive for drug discovery and enable the systematic design of highly potent and selective small molecules that exhibit novel pharmacology. The Company's Smart Allostery™ technology platform utilizes AI-driven data mining of large and highly diverse data sets to identify pockets that matter on proteins, integrated with a tailored pharmacology toolkit and bespoke chemistry to rapidly deliver superior hotspot-targeted small molecules. The Company has successfully exploited natural hotspots across multiple classes, including E3 ligases, kinases, and transcription factors. HotSpot has established a product pipeline of first-in-class small molecules for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, each enabled by precision and patient-targeted clinical design. To learn more, visit www.hotspotthera.com.
SOURCE HotSpot Therapeutics
