Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce investments in support of Alberta's Indigenous tourism sector

CALGARY, AB, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, will announce federal support for the Indigenous tourism sector in Alberta.
Minister Boissonnault will be joined by Shae Bird, CEO of Indigenous Tourism Alberta, and Henry Keith, President and CEO, Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC).
Speakers will be available to answer questions from the media following the remarks.
Date:
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Time:
Announcement at 11 a.m. MT, Media availability at 12:00 p.m. (noon) MT.
Location:
Grey Eagle Resort and Casino, 3777 Grey Eagle Dr, Calgary, Alberta
Please note:
Note to media
While the announcement will be in-person only, members of the media will be able to participate in the media availability on site or via teleconference. The announcement will not be made via teleconference.
For media participation on site:
Media outlets wanting to take part in the availability are asked to RSVP to ISED Media Relations (media@ised-isde.gc.ca) to confirm their attendance.
For media participation by teleconference:
Media outlets wanting to take part in the teleconference are asked to contact ISED Media Relations (media@ised-isde.gc.ca) to receive the dial-in information.
SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada
