Oloidi Olawale Brings Fresh Coat Painters to Surrey, Canada

Experienced construction and remodeling professional Oloidi Olawale is excited to put a Fresh Coat on the painting industry in British Columbia with his new business – Fresh Coat Painters of Surrey.

Fresh Coat Painters of Surrey offers painting services including interior and exterior painting offers painting services from interior and exterior painting to additional services such as wallpaper removal, drywall repair and more. Fresh Coat Painters has a national product partnership with Sherwin-Williams®, a quality paint provider. Fresh Coat Painters of Surrey serves Surrey, Delta, Richmond, Westminster, Langley and the surrounding areas.

"Fresh Coat Painters is a professional painting franchise that's built on customer service and creating relationships. We want you to call us again next time you have a project and that means we have to go above and beyond for every project. We are looking forward to showing people the difference that makes," Olawale said.

As part of the company's commitment to service, Fresh Coat Painters also has a 24/7 receptionist, online scheduling and free detailed quotes. Fresh Coat Painters also offers a 3-3-3 customer service pledge, which means calls will be answered by a live person within three rings, a quote will be delivered within three days (customer schedule permitting) and the project will be started within three weeks.

Olawale is originally from Nigeria and he moved to British Columbia 10 years ago with his wife and two children. He built his career in construction and remodeling, which is what spurred his interest in painting and led him to Fresh Coat Painters.

"I was ready for a Fresh start in our lives – a company we could grow together that would have the flexibility I wanted for my family. Fresh Coat Painters allows us to do that while bringing a much-needed service to our community," Olawale said.

Fresh Coat Painters was founded in 2004 as part of Strategic Franchising Systems. Since 2015, Fresh Coat Painters has been included in the Bond's Top 100 and named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list. Fresh Coat Painters is also part of the International Franchise Association, the Small Business Association's Franchise Registry, VetFran and Minority Fran. Fresh Coat Painters of Surrey is bonded and insured.

For more information about Fresh Coat Painters of Surrey, call 604-780-6649, email OOlawale@FreshCoatPainters.com or visit http://www.FreshCoatPainters.com/Surrey.



