Wind Turbine Monitoring Systems Size to Grow by USD 5.23 Bn| 49% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Wind Turbine Monitoring Systems Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 15.45% in 2021 at a CAGR of 18.45% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (onshore and offshore) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Vendor Insights

Global wind turbine monitoring systems is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the wind turbine market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AB SKF

ACOEM Group

Advantech Co. Ltd.

American Superconductor Corp.

EIT InnoEnergy SE

General Electric Co.

Hexagon AB

NSK Ltd.

Siemens AG

Spectris Plc

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in wind turbine market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 49% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market. China and India are the key markets for wind turbine monitoring systems in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Wind turbine monitoring systems market growth in APAC will be aided by an increased focus on renewable energy for power generation, expanding population, and improved living standards throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, countries such as the China, US, UK, India, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Wind Turbine Monitoring Systems during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/wind-turbine-monitoring-systems-market-industry-analysis

Key Segment Analysis

During the projection period, the onshore segment's market share of wind turbine market will expand significantly. In comparison to offshore wind farms, the market for onshore wind farms is predicted to increase steadily. Monitoring systems for wind turbines are still a relatively new technology. On the other hand, they have a lot of potential in onshore applications. Developers of wind farms are adopting this technology since it is simple to implement.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The rise in wind energy consumption is one of the primary factors driving growth in the wind turbine monitoring systems market. Due to the depletion of traditional energy sources, countries are moving their attention from non-renewable to renewable energy sources to generate electricity. Among all renewable energy sources, wind power is considered to be the most efficient. With rising wind energy usage, demand for wind turbine monitoring systems is likely to rise in the coming years.

Another key reason driving the growth of the wind turbine monitoring systems market is the increased risk of failure associated with wind turbine components. Wind turbines are made by combining technology and components from the fields of aeronautics, hydraulics, and automation. Damage to the wind turbine generator or misalignment of the gearbox bearings, as well as overheating, will have a negative impact on the wind turbine's overall operation. Accidents involving wind turbines can be avoided with the use of monitoring systems. Wind monitoring systems can spot accidents early on and respond quickly, preventing major losses.

Wind Turbine Monitoring Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.45% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 5.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.45 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries China, US, UK, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB SKF, ACOEM Group, Advantech Co. Ltd., American Superconductor Corp., EIT InnoEnergy SE, General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, NSK Ltd., Siemens AG, and Spectris Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

