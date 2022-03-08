Crown Capital Announces Final Results of its Substantial Issuer Bid

CALGARY, AB, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Crown Capital Partners Inc. ("Crown" or the "Corporation") CRWN, a capital partner to entrepreneurs and growth businesses, today announced the final results of its substantial issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to 1,330,000 of its outstanding common shares ("Shares") at a price of $7.50 per Share (the "Purchase Price") from shareholders for an aggregate purchase price not to exceed $9,975,000 (the "Offer"). The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on March 7, 2022.
In total, 1,983,655 Shares were tendered to the Offering. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer, the Corporation has taken up and paid for 1,330,000 Shares at the Purchase Price, for an aggregate cost of $9,975,000, excluding fees and expenses relating to the Offer. As the Offer was oversubscribed, other than odd lot shareholders of the Corporation who will be fully redeemed, shareholders of the Corporation will be redeemed approximately 67% of their tendered amount.
The Shares purchased for cancellation under the Offer represent approximately 18.8% of the Shares issued and outstanding before giving effect to the Offer. After giving effect to the Offer, 5,763,102 Shares remain outstanding.
The Corporation has made payment for the Shares tendered and accepted for purchase by tendering the aggregate purchase price to TSX Trust Company, the depositary for the Offer (the "Depositary"), in accordance with the Offer and applicable laws and payment to the shareholders will be effected by the Depositary. Payment for Shares will be made in cash, without interest. Any Shares invalidly tendered or tendered and not purchased will be returned to the tendering shareholder promptly by the Depositary.
About Crown Capital Partners CRWN
Founded in 2000 within Crown Life Insurance Company, Crown Capital Partners is a leading specialty finance company currently operating in the alternative corporate finance, distributed power and telecommunications infrastructure markets. We focus on alternative asset classes that require a specialized capital partner, and we aim to create long-term value by acting as both a manager of investment funds for institutional partners and as a direct investor in operating businesses serving these markets. For additional information, please visit crowncapital.ca.
SOURCE Crown Capital Partners Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.