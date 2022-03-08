Crown Capital Announces Final Results of its Substantial Issuer Bid

CALGARY, AB, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Crown Capital Partners Inc. ("Crown" or the "Corporation") CRWN, a capital partner to entrepreneurs and growth businesses, today announced the final results of its substantial issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to 1,330,000 of its outstanding common shares ("Shares") at a price of $7.50 per Share (the "Purchase Price") from shareholders for an aggregate purchase price not to exceed $9,975,000 (the "Offer"). The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on March 7, 2022.

In total, 1,983,655 Shares were tendered to the Offering. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer, the Corporation has taken up and paid for 1,330,000 Shares at the Purchase Price, for an aggregate cost of $9,975,000, excluding fees and expenses relating to the Offer. As the Offer was oversubscribed, other than odd lot shareholders of the Corporation who will be fully redeemed, shareholders of the Corporation will be redeemed approximately 67% of their tendered amount.

The Shares purchased for cancellation under the Offer represent approximately 18.8% of the Shares issued and outstanding before giving effect to the Offer. After giving effect to the Offer, 5,763,102 Shares remain outstanding.

The Corporation has made payment for the Shares tendered and accepted for purchase by tendering the aggregate purchase price to TSX Trust Company, the depositary for the Offer (the "Depositary"), in accordance with the Offer and applicable laws and payment to the shareholders will be effected by the Depositary. Payment for Shares will be made in cash, without interest. Any Shares invalidly tendered or tendered and not purchased will be returned to the tendering shareholder promptly by the Depositary.

About Crown Capital Partners CRWN

Founded in 2000 within Crown Life Insurance Company, Crown Capital Partners is a leading specialty finance company currently operating in the alternative corporate finance, distributed power and telecommunications infrastructure markets. We focus on alternative asset classes that require a specialized capital partner, and we aim to create long-term value by acting as both a manager of investment funds for institutional partners and as a direct investor in operating businesses serving these markets. For additional information, please visit crowncapital.ca .

SOURCE Crown Capital Partners Inc.