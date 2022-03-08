WESTWOOD FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwood Financial, a leading retail real estate investment firm, announced updates today on its financial and operational results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, which included:
- Same-Store 2021 vs 2020 GAAP Revenue and NOI was +4.8% and +2.9%, respectively
- Executed 79 new leases totaling 165,000 square feet in full year 2021; new leasing spreads are 5.0% on a comparable basis
- Executed 138 renewals totaling 561,000 square feet in full year 2021; renewal spreads are 4.0%
- Achieved year-end 2021 total leased percent of 94.9% vs 92.9% as of year-end 2020 (+200 bps)
- Achieved year-end 2021 inline leased percent of 90.5% vs 87.2% as of year-end 2020 (+330 bps)
- Amended and extended the terms of its existing $155 million unsecured revolving credit facility, including: increased $60M of commitments to the facility of which $40M is structured as a term loan
Mark Bratt, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "2021 was an exceptional year for Westwood Financial – not only did we achieve record breaking leasing results, but we also conceived and executed on the first fund in Westwood's history, the Hilgard Single Tenant Net Lease Fund. The fund opened in July and acquired 11 properties for $28M by the end of the year." Westwood stayed active on transactions, closing 2 centers for $35M in early 2021 (two Publix anchored centers in Orlando and Charlotte), selling 4 centers for $51M, and putting 2 centers under contract for $37M (one Publix anchored center in Macon, and one Lidl anchored center in Atlanta).
Mr. Bratt continued, "Westwood's grocery-anchored portfolio withstood the economic impact from the pandemic with impressive resilience. The results highlight the stability of our portfolio. Its outstanding performance is attributable to the quality of our assets, the determination of our tenants, and the hard work and dedication of our employees. We are driven to operate as effectively and efficiently as possible. Westwood has a clear focus on growing net asset value and being opportunistic in acquisitions to generate excellent returns for our investors, while providing a dynamic and rewarding culture for our employees."
About Westwood Financial
Westwood Financial owns and operates over 119 high-quality shopping centers located in top U.S. metropolitan markets including Dallas, Phoenix, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Raleigh, Denver, and Charlotte. The centers are primarily anchored by top-tier grocers as well as leading service and experiential-based operators. Established in 1970, Westwood Financial is headquartered in Los Angeles, with regional offices in Dallas, Atlanta, and Scottsdale. More information is available at www.westfin.com.
Contact:
Miki Antunovich
Vice President – Investor Relations, Tax, Treasury
mantunovich@westfin.com
SOURCE Westwood Financial
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.