ESSA Pharma to Present Preclinical Data for its First Generation of Androgen Receptor N-Terminal Domain Degraders at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

First presentation of preclinical data for ESSA's androgen receptor (AR) N-terminal domain degraders
ANITen bAsed Chimera (ANITAC™) degraders degrade full length, mutant and splice variant forms of AR that are expressed in CRPC patients
Orally bioavailable ANITAC degraders show robust functional activity in cellular models including inhibition of AR transcriptional activity and cell viability
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California and VANCOUVER, Canada, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA", or the "Company") EPIX, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced that it will present preclinical data for its first generation of androgen receptor (AR) N-terminal domain degraders at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. The ANITen bAsed Chimera (ANITAC™) degraders suppressed AR transcriptional activity and decreased the viability of prostate cancer cells in castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) preclinical models. ANITAC degraders degraded full length, mutant and splice variant forms of AR that are expressed in CRPC patients.
Poster presentation details are as follows:
Title: Androgen receptor (AR) N-Terminal Domain degraders can degrade AR full length and AR splice variants in CRPC preclinical models
Authors: Nan Hyung Hong, et al.
Abstract Number: 429
Session Title: Protein Degraders and Proteasome Inhibitors
Session Date and Time: Sunday, April 10, 2022 | 1:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 26
The e-poster will be available to 2022 AACR Annual Meeting attendees and on the Company's website at www.essapharma.com on April 8, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. ET.
About ESSA Pharma Inc.
ESSA is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer. For more information, please visit www.essapharma.com and follow us on Twitter under @ESSAPharma.
About Prostate Cancer
Prostate cancer is the second-most commonly diagnosed cancer among men and the fifth most common cause of male cancer death worldwide (Globocan, 2018). Adenocarcinoma of the prostate is dependent on androgen for tumor progression and depleting or blocking androgen action has been a mainstay of hormonal treatment for over six decades. Although tumors are often initially sensitive to medical or surgical therapies that decrease levels of testosterone, disease progression despite castrate levels of testosterone can lead to mCRPC. The treatment of mCRPC patients has evolved rapidly over the past ten years. Despite these advances, many patients with mCRPC fail or develop resistance to existing treatments, leading to continued disease progression and limited survival rates.
