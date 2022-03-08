PharmAbcine to Present Updated Data of Its Anti-VISTA Antibody Candidate at AACR 2022

DAEJEON, South Korea, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmAbcine Inc. (KOSDAQ: 208340ks), a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of antibody therapeutics, announced today that the Company will present the updated data of PMC-309, one of the Company's first immuno-oncology drug candidates, at AACR (American Association for Cancer Research) 2022. The event will take place both onsite (New Orleans, Louisiana) and online over April 8-13, 2022.
Presentation Details
Title: PMC-309, a highly selective anti-VISTA antibody reverses immunosuppressive TME to immune-supportive TME
Session category/title: Preclinical/Immunotherapy
Presentation Type: Online (E-poster)
Date: April 8, 2022
PMC-309 is a novel anti-VISTA (V-domain Ig Suppressor of T cell Activation) antagonizing antibody in the development to treat various tumor types. VISTA is an immune checkpoint receptor that is mainly expressed on MDSC (Myeloid-Derived Suppressor Cells) and Tregs (regulatory T cells). It is known to play a pivotal role in maintaining the immunosuppressive environment around the tumor cells. Due to this unique mode of action, PMC-309 can provide a promising immunotherapeutic strategy and help address unmet medical needs.
"We are delighted to share the newly updated data of PMC-309 at this important annual event," said Dr. Jin-San Yoo, CEO of PharmAbcine. "Last year at both AACR 2021 and KSMO (Korean Society of Medical Oncology) 2021, the Company presented PMC-309's nonclinical data as of early-2021. The presentations highlighted that PMC-309 inhibits VISTA pathways on immunosuppressive cells, such as MDSC (Myeloid-Derived Suppressor Cells) and Tregs (regulatory T cells) which resulted in T cell proliferation in in vitro settings and encouraging anti-tumor effects in in vivo studies. This year's presentation will include PMC-309's effect on monocyte activation, which is one of key immune-supportive factors. The Company is preparing an IND submission for a global clinical trial in 2022."
The abstract of the presentation is currently available on the AACR website, and the e-poster will be accessible during the poster session at 1:00 p.m. ET on April 8 and be available for viewing through July 13.
About PharmAbcine Inc.
PharmAbcine is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of fully human antibody therapeutics to treat neovascular disorders, tumors, and other medically unmet diseases. It provides therapeutic antibodies for a wide spectrum of indications from oncology, immuno-oncology, ophthalmology, pulmonology, to renal pathology.
PharmAbcine has its own HuPhage library and innovative selection system. PharmAbcine's advanced 3G expression system accommodates high levels of antibody production and steady reproducibility. With these cutting-edge technology platforms, it provides state-of-the art antibody generation services.
PharmAbcine also has unique knowhow in the area of the antibody production, early drug development, and clinical development.
For additional information about PharmAbcine, visit http://www.pharmabcine.com or follow us on Youtube and Linkedin.
For licensing deals, co-development, and collaboration in research or antibody discovery inquiries, please contact:
Business Development Team
E-mail: bd@pharmabcine.com
Office line: +82 70 4279 5100
For investor relations and public relations inquiries, please contact:
IR/PR Team
Sungjun Park, Associate
E-mail: sungjun.park@pharmabcine.com
Office line: +82 70 4270 2637
SOURCE PharmAbcine
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.