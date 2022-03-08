Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For February 2022

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. CNS today reported preliminary assets under management of $98.9 billion as of February 28, 2022, a decrease of $3.2 billion from assets under management at January 31, 2022. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $3.5 billion and distributions of $197 million, partially offset by net inflows of $479 million.
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
AUM
By investment vehicle:
1/31/2022
Flows
Depreciation
Distributions
2/28/2022
Institutional Accounts:
Advisory
$24,195
($100)
($726)
$ -
$23,369
Japan Subadvisory
10,535
59
(435)
(92)
10,067
Subadvisory excluding Japan
6,404
17
(149)
-
6,272
Total Institutional Accounts
41,134
(24)
(1,310)
(92)
39,708
Open-end Funds
48,434
195
(1,798)
(56)
46,775
Closed-end Funds
12,506
308
(349)
(49)
12,416
Total AUM
$102,074
$479
($3,457)
($197)
$98,899
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.
