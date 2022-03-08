ñol

Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For February 2022

by PRNewswire
March 8, 2022 4:15 PM | 4 min read

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. CNS today reported preliminary assets under management of $98.9 billion as of February 28, 2022, a decrease of $3.2 billion from assets under management at January 31, 2022. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $3.5 billion and distributions of $197 million, partially offset by net inflows of $479 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)


($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market


AUM

By investment vehicle:

1/31/2022

Flows

Depreciation

Distributions

2/28/2022

Institutional Accounts:






  Advisory

$24,195

($100)

($726)

$ -

$23,369

  Japan Subadvisory

10,535

59

(435)

(92)

10,067

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

6,404

17

(149)

-

6,272

Total Institutional Accounts

41,134

(24)

(1,310)

(92)

39,708

Open-end Funds

48,434

195

(1,798)

(56)

46,775

Closed-end Funds

12,506

308

(349)

(49)

12,416

Total AUM

$102,074

$479

($3,457)

($197)

$98,899

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-announces-preliminary-assets-under-management-and-net-flows-for-february-2022-301498402.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

