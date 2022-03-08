Unum Elects Gale V. King to Board of Directors

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum UNM announced today Gale V. King, former executive vice president and chief administrative officer (CAO) at Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, has been elected to Unum's board of directors.
King started her 37-year career at Nationwide as a claims professional and worked in key leadership roles throughout the company. She served as executive vice president and CAO from 2012 until her retirement from Nationwide in July 2021 and had responsibility for human resources, corporate real estate and other support services for the company.
"Throughout her career, Gale has been a champion for building a strong employee culture and advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace," said Kevin Kabat, Unum's chairman of the board. "At Unum, we share those same passions and look forward to adding her experience, insights and perspectives to the board."
King will serve on Unum's Human Capital and Risk and Finance Committees effective May 1, 2022.
Currently, King is also a public company board director for AutoZone and J.B. Hunt Transport. Her many honors include being named to Ebony's 100 most powerful African Americans in the United States, Diversity Women's 2021 Elite 100, HR Executive Magazine's Executive of the Year Honor Roll and Black Enterprise's 2019 Most Powerful Women in Corporate America.
King earned a bachelor's degree in journalism and master's degree in public administration from the University of Florida. She went on to serve as the university's foundation chair and received the Distinguished Alumnus Award.
ABOUT UNUM GROUP
Unum UNM an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for more than 170 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2021, Unum reported revenues of $12.0 billion and paid $8.2 billion in benefits. The Fortune 250 company is one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by the Ethisphere® Institute.
Visit the Unum newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
SOURCE Unum Group
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.