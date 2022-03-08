Carrier to Present at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference 2022

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation CARR Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Patrick Goris will speak at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 9:05 a.m. ET.
The event will be broadcast live at ir.carrier.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the event.
About Carrier
As the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.
CARR-IR
Contact:
Media Inquiries
Danielle Canzanella
561-365-1101
Investor Relations
Sam Pearlstein
561-365-2251
SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation
