Optiva Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

TORONTO, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Optiva Inc. ("Optiva" or "the Company") OPT, a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry, today released its fourth quarter financial results for the three-month and full-year period ended December 31, 2021.

"The combination of our business activities, financial performance during Q4 and steady progress throughout the year provided further validation that our efforts towards stabilizing revenues while executing on the early days of our growth strategy are tracking extremely well," said John Giere, President and Chief Executive Officer of Optiva. "Our R&D and sales teams are working with existing and prospective customers, more so than ever before, to understand, educate and solve for their unique cloud migration needs which has resulted in a significant increase in new bookings and a robust 2022 customer pipeline."

"As we look to 2022, our strategic path remains very clear. We continue to focus on completing our business stabilization work and pivoting to drive growth through leveraging cloud technology and economics, 5G market adoption and a new focus on software license growth, which are all expected to contribute to top-line and improved gross margin levels in due course."

Business Highlights

New Bookings in Q4'21 and FY'21 increased twelve-fold and five-fold, respectively to $26 million and $50 million . Regarding our customer wins, we secured both incumbent upgrades (5) and new customers (4) over the course of the year. These wins are a strong endorsement of both our stability and future product direction.

and . Regarding our customer wins, we secured both incumbent upgrades (5) and new customers (4) over the course of the year. These wins are a strong endorsement of both our stability and future product direction. Optiva enhanced its market position and customer reach by entering into a multi-year partnership with Google Cloud to increase telecom customer success by enabling faster time to innovation, flexible 5G monetization and operational cost savings while driving a strong customer experience. The collaboration allows customers to accelerate their digital transformation and journey to the cloud, private and public, and deployment on the edge with Optiva products available via Google Cloud Marketplace as a SaaS solution.

Optiva established a second R&D Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, India , to accelerate telecom BSS innovation. Optiva chose Bengaluru due to its reputation as a thriving technology center and its concentration of global software companies, universities and talent. With a local leadership team already in place, Optiva aims to grow its headcount rapidly with high-caliber engineers across a number of disciplines.

, to accelerate telecom BSS innovation. Optiva chose Bengaluru due to its reputation as a thriving technology center and its concentration of global software companies, universities and talent. With a local leadership team already in place, Optiva aims to grow its headcount rapidly with high-caliber engineers across a number of disciplines. Optiva secured four new customer wins and five incumbent cloud upgrades during 2021. For example, Omantel signed a multi-year agreement with Optiva to upgrade Optiva Charging Engine™ to a cloud-native architecture on Omantel's private cloud. The upgrade represents the next phase of Omantel's digital transformation strategy to use technology and automation to drive superior customer experience and significantly improve time to market for new services. The upgrade will support new business models for 5G monetization and introduce Optiva Test Framework to reduce deployment time by up to 70%. Omantel will gain platform capabilities to deliver new customer-centric services and expand its customer base across consumer, fixed, broadband and enterprise market segments, supported by Optiva's platform.

Certain directors and members of the management team purchased an aggregate of 64,129 common shares of Optiva, representing an aggregate investment of approximately C$1.3 million .

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Highlights:

Q4 Fiscal 2021 Highlights Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended ($ US Thousands, except per share information) December 31,

December 31, (Unaudited) 2021 2020

2021 2020 Revenue 16,169 18,142

65,236 75,916 Net Income (Loss) (3,310) 1,670

18,503 (41,520) Earnings (Loss) Per Share $(0.54) $ 0.31

$ 3.12 $(7.81) Adjusted EBITDA 3,646 5,231

18,622 7,701 Cash from (used in) operating activities (3,300) (2,621)

2,647 (7,900) Total cash, including restricted cash 30,379 18,290

Revenue was $16.2 million for Q4'21, a decrease of $2.0 million driven by known attritions. The year-over-year revenue decrease was primarily due to the discontinuation of software, support and subscription sales to customers who had previously notified Optiva of their exit.

for Q4'21, a decrease of driven by known attritions. The year-over-year revenue decrease was primarily due to the discontinuation of software, support and subscription sales to customers who had previously notified Optiva of their exit. Gross margin for Q4'21 remained strong at 75% compared to the same period in 2020, mainly attributable to tight cost management and continued progress in realizing operational efficiencies.

General and administrative expenses decreased to $4.8 million compared to $6.2 million during the same period in 2020. The decrease is mainly due to lower legal and advisory costs related to activities of the special committee of the board of directors incurred last year, lower amortization costs offset by higher stock-based compensation and higher compensation costs.

compared to during the same period in 2020. The decrease is mainly due to lower legal and advisory costs related to activities of the special committee of the board of directors incurred last year, lower amortization costs offset by higher stock-based compensation and higher compensation costs. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") (1) for Q4'21 was $3.6 million compared to $4.6 million during the same period in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA (1) ("Adjusted EBITDA") for Q4'21 amounted to $3.6 million as compared to $5.2 million during the same period in 2020. In keeping with our stated strategic investment priorities, Adjusted EBITDA declined $1.6 million in part driven by $0.9 million higher Sales and Marketing expenses attributable to increased sales coverage and growth in new bookings. Investments in our Research & Development organization resulted in $0.3 million higher expense (excluding SBC and D&A) compared to same period in 2020.

On a year-over-year basis, net income was impacted by $3.2 million of finance costs related to interest on debentures and the increase in the value of warrants. As a result, the Company reported a net loss of $3.3 million in Q4'21, compared to net income of $1.7 million during the corresponding period in 2020, which included a finance cost recovery of $2.0 million related to a decrease in value of warrants offset by interest on Debentures.

(1) EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, New Bookings and adjusted EPS are non-IFRS measures. These measures are defined in the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this news release.

Non-IFRS Measures

"EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA" are not financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute to net income (loss), operating income or any other financial measures of performance calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The Company defines EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding amounts for depreciation and amortization, other income, finance costs, finance income, income tax expense (recovery), foreign exchange gain (loss) and share-based compensation. The Company defines "Adjusted EBITDA" as EBITDA (as defined above), excluding restructuring costs, one-time provision amounts, and any one-time transaction costs associated with shareholder conflict. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a metric that investors may find useful in understanding the Company's financial position. The following table provides a reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.









Three months ended, December 31 Full Year ended, December 31

2021 2020 2021 2020









Net income (loss) for the period $ (3,309,877) $ 1,669,668 $ 18,503,035 $ (41,520,211)









Add back / (substract):







Depreciation of property and equipment 85,855 - 169,456 - Amortization of intangible assets 362,763 1,819,563 1,451,052 8,960,116 Finance (income) (63,670) (155,736) (535,030) (405,810) Finance costs (recovery) 3,240,984 (2,029,188) (6,259,047) 26,253,579 Income tax expense 1,077,562 3,598,360 3,515,958 6,273,866 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 368,858 100,211 (266,361) 1,999,216 Share-based compensation 1,883,949 (383,911) 3,789,925 151,979 EBITDA 3,646,424 4,618,967 20,368,988 1,712,735









Restructuring costs (recovery) - (39,449) - 162,713 Change in other provisions - - (1,313,725) 3,072,717 One-time costs related to shareholder conflict







and Debenture financing - 651,787 (433,610) 2,752,916









Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,646,424 $ 5,231,305 $ 18,621,653 $ 7,701,081

New Bookings are total bookings minus SLA renewals. New Bookings indicates the contractually committed revenue, excluding renewal of maintenance/support contracts from existing customers, that we expect to recognize over the forthcoming quarters. New Bookings is thus a subset of our Total Bookings in a particular period. New Bookings indicate our success in contracting new business, whereas Total Bookings reflect our success in both contracting new business and renewing existing maintenance and support SLAs.

Adjusted EPS is reported diluted EPS excluding the impact of change in the fair value of warrants.

About Optiva

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company's solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange OPT. For more information, visit www.optiva.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this document may constitute "forward-looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements use such words as "may," "will," "expect," "continue," "believe," "plan," "intend," "would," "could," "should," "anticipate" and other similar terminology. These statements are forward-looking as they are based on our current expectations, as at March 8, 2022, about our business and the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Our actual results could materially differ from our expectations if known or unknown risks affect our business or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. As a result, there is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. Risks that could cause our results to differ materially from our current expectations are discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Optiva's website at www.optiva.com/investors/. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Optiva does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

OPTIVA Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in U.S. dollars) As at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020













2021 2020





Assets









Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,586,926 $ 17,663,998 Trade accounts and other receivables 7,203,145 7,868,501 Unbilled revenue 8,209,036 4,086,395 Prepaid expenses 3,044,329 2,752,304 Income taxes receivable 4,361,968 4,281,673 Other assets 822,592 222,101 Total current assets 53,227,996 36,874,972





Restricted cash 791,971 625,692 Property and equipment 883,168 - Deferred income taxes 431,472 208,237 Other assets 372,194 624,134 Long-term unbilled revenue 2,878,032 3,520,177 Intangible assets 1,804,430 3,255,482 Goodwill 32,271,078 32,271,078





Total assets $ 92,660,341 $ 77,379,772





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)









Current liabilities:



Trade payables $ 2,083,634 $ 8,811,407 Accrued liabilities 12,904,992 9,677,245 Provisions 4,200,000 5,555,373 Income taxes payable 3,467,897 4,932,157 Deferred revenue 3,995,143 4,894,195 Total current liabilities 26,651,666 33,870,377





Deferred revenue 151,306 661,837 Other liabilities 2,095,612 2,797,836 Pension and other long-term employment benefit plans 9,422,877 15,582,459 Debentures 86,989,976 86,338,367 Series A Warrant 1,495,025 16,662,808 Standby Warrant 172,550 - Deferred income taxes 745,745 898,146 Total liabilities 127,724,757 156,811,830





Shareholders' equity (deficit):



Share capital 270,559,551 250,904,013 Standby Warrant - 997,500 Contributed surplus 14,171,732 11,406,814 Deficit (317,339,214) (335,842,249) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,456,485) (6,898,136) Total shareholders' (equity) deficit (35,064,416) (79,432,058)





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 92,660,341 $ 77,379,772

OPTIVA Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except per share and share amounts)

Years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020









2021 2020







Revenue:





Support and subscription

$ 47,635,223 $ 58,288,775 Software licenses, services and other

17,600,969 17,626,729



65,236,192 75,915,504







Cost of revenue

14,875,452 19,603,845







Gross profit

50,360,740 56,311,659







Operating expenses:





Sales and marketing

8,129,955 7,952,320 General and administrative

16,762,490 30,058,707 Research and development

10,509,740 25,537,279 Restructuring costs

- 162,713



35,402,185 63,711,019







Income (loss) from operations

14,958,555 (7,399,360)







Foreign exchange gain (loss)

266,361 (1,999,216) Finance income and other income

535,030 405,810 Finance recovery (costs)

6,259,047 (26,253,579)







Income (loss) before income taxes

22,018,993 (35,246,345)







Income tax expense (recovery):





Current

3,864,032 5,801,865 Deferred

(348,074) 472,001



3,515,958 6,273,866







Net income (loss) for the year

$ 18,503,035 $ (41,520,211)







Other comprehensive income (loss):





Items that will not be reclassified to net income:





Actuarial (loss) / gain on pension and non-pension





post-employment benefit plans, net of income





tax expense of nil (2020 - nil)

$ 4,441,651 $ (2,416,940)







Total comprehensive income (loss)

$ 22,944,686 $ (43,937,151)















Net income (loss) per common share:





Basic

$ 3.12 $ (7.81) Diluted

3.11 (7.81)















Weighted average number of common shares:





Basic

5,927,744 5,315,940 Diluted

5,948,871 5,315,940









OPTIVA Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in U.S. dollars)

Years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020







2021 2020





Cash provided by (used in):









Operating activities:



Net income (loss) for the year $ 18,503,035 $ (41,520,211) Adjustments for:



Depreciation of property and equipment 169,456 - Amortization of intangible assets 1,451,052 8,960,116 Finance income (535,030) (405,810) Finance costs (6,259,047) 26,253,579 Income tax expense 3,515,958 6,273,866 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) / loss (3,109,791) (1,683,892) Share-based compensation 3,789,925 151,979 Pensiona 1,614,029 1,236,746 Provisions (1,355,373) 1,888,212 Change in non-cash operating working capital (9,605,867) (4,153,635)

8,178,347 (2,999,050) Interest paid (111,357) (38,897) Interest received 23,743 78,201 Income taxes paid (5,443,547) (4,940,550)

2,647,186 (7,900,296)





Financing activities:



Issuance of debentures - 90,000,000 Transaction costs on debentures - (3,933,723) Interest paid on debentures (8,764,162) - Issue of share capital (private placement) 19,655,538 - Redemption of preferred shares - (80,000,000) Dividends paid - (13,588,145)

10,891,376 (7,521,868)





Investing activities:



Purchase of property and equipment (1,052,749) - Decrease (increase) in restricted cash (166,279) 325,599

(1,219,028) 325,599





Effect of foreign exchange rate changes



on cash and cash equivalents (396,606) 1,012,570





Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 11,922,928 (14,083,995)





Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 17,663,998 31,747,993





Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 29,586,926 $ 17,663,998

