Demandbase One Available Now in AWS Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase, the Smarter GTM™ company for B2B brands, today announces that Demandbase One is immediately available in AWS Marketplace. The first B2B go-to-market solution to be added to the platform, Demandbase One helps B2B marketers and sellers see their accounts more clearly and orchestrate every marketing and sales motion in order to spot opportunities earlier, engage more intelligently, and close deals faster. By joining AWS Marketplace, AWS customers can enjoy a more streamlined buying experience and use their AWS credits to buy from Demandbase.
"We're delighted to be the first go-to-market solution on AWS Marketplace," says Allison Metcalfe, chief revenue officer of Demandbase. "This demonstrates our commitment to being where our customers are and making it easy for them to buy and use our software. We're convinced that the more customers try Demandbase One, the more the B2B industry will be transformed by Smarter GTMTM. We're also eager to bring skyrocketing results to more organizations, and with more than 325,000 active customers, AWS Marketplace is a prime avenue for that."
AWS Marketplace provides a platform for potential customers to find, test, buy, deploy, and manage software solutions. Visitors can quickly access ready-to-use software and pay only for what they use. It allows them to enjoy a simplified procurement process, flexible pricing and terms, and centralized control and governance.
Demandbase One helps customers resolve the challenges of go-to-market fragmentation and improve results across every engagement channel, including in advertising, account-based experience (ABX), and sales. It has proven to be a key advantage to its growing customer base, delivering the following four solutions that all live on single, unified Account Intelligence layer:
- ABX Cloud - Enables customers to coordinate all their go-to-market touches for spam-free, low-friction buying.
- Advertising Cloud - Helps organizations reach entire buying teams with the most relevant offers poised to accelerate interest.
- Sales Intelligence Cloud - Reveals which accounts and buyers matter most to a business, and what matters most to those buyers.
- Data Cloud - Integrates insights where they're most powerful, which is where people and systems touch their prospects and customers.
To learn more, please visit Demandbase One in AWS Marketplace or schedule an on-demand demo here.
About Demandbase
Demandbase is Smarter GTMTM for B2B brands. We help marketing and sales teams spot the juiciest opportunities earlier and progress them faster by injecting Account Intelligence into every step of the buyer journey and orchestrating every action. For more information about Demandbase, visit www.demandbase.com.
