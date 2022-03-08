Enrichment Centre for Mental Health to Host 2nd Virtual Job Fair with vFairs on March 15, 2022

BELLEVILLE, Ontario, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Enrichment Centre for Mental Health (ECMH) is hosting its 2nd Virtual Job Fair on March 15, 2022, through virtual event platform vFairs. This event is targeted towards job seekers, and will help them find employment opportunities. In addition, the event is free and registration is now open.

This iteration comes after a successful first edition, which featured 14 employers from different industries, like manufacturing, landscaping, customer service, skilled trades, and nonprofits. The vFairs platform ensured that all the exhibitors received the support they needed with their booths, and gave participants all the technical support required as well. Due to this positive experience, the ECMH decided to host its second Virtual Job Fair as well.

One of the main goals of this upcoming event is to make the event accessible for all job seekers in the regional community. It does this by hosting this event online, and making it simple for mobile users to log on as well. Furthermore, there are a number of engagement and interaction tools lined up. Another aim is to host employers from a number of sectors. The vFairs marketing tools and email building tools help organizations like ECMH reach out to as many exhibitors as possible.

ECMH also has its Supported Employment Program, which helps out people who have trouble finding or retaining employment. It supports people by working on placements, and by offering resources and training. In addition, ECMH offers a Skills Advance Ontario program, Inspire Futures. This free training program offers participants soft skills training and hard skills training for the food services & sanitation industries in a 6 week program, support for employment placement and follow up over their first year of employment with the job retention specialist.

This event will make things easy for job seekers and employers. This is because it offers the opportunity to meet with multiple employers at once. In addition, users can view and download documents and videos about companies and positions available. They can also interact with employers using the vFairs chat features, with no extra app or software required.

Sandie Sidsworth, Executive Director at ECMH, stated, "We understand the resilience of our clients and the opportunities to move into employment but this is also supporting the resilience of employers by giving them a different opportunity for workforce development."

Muhammad Younas, CEO & Founder at vFairs, added, "After a tough few years, it is the need of the hour to generate as many employment opportunities as possible. So, whenever a client hosts a job fair with us, we make sure the experience is beneficial for hosts, exhibitors, and visitors alike."

To register for the event, visit the event page.

About ECMH

The Enrichment Centre for Mental Health, is a non-profit agency that strives to enhance the mental wellness and quality of life of people in a diverse community.

Through its direct services, education, advocacy and consumer involvement, it works to create an environment that supports mental well being.

About vFairs

vFairs is a virtual & hybrid events platform that helps organizations reach global audiences. We help organizations of all sizes host amazing online conferences, trade shows, job fairs & more. The platform offers an intuitive virtual experience along with interactive features such as audio/video chat, excellent scalability, and several customization options.

Media Contact

Brianne Snell, vFairs, 519-215-3854, brianne@vfairs.com

Rosi Oulette, Enrichment Centre for Mental Health, 519-215-3854, rouellette@enrichmentcentre.ca

SOURCE vFairs