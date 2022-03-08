Trecora Resources Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources ("Trecora" or the "Company") TREC, a leading provider of specialty hydrocarbons and specialty waxes, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.
Executive Commentary
"2021 was a turning point for Trecora Resources. After a quick recovery from the Texas freeze event early in the year, we saw a resurgence of demand in our Specialty Petrochemicals and Specialty Waxes segments along with new demand for our custom processing services. The demand growth allowed us to drive product pricing of both prime products and specialty wax products. By year end, we realized a $1.05 per gallon price increases for prime products and $0.23 per pound of wax price increases. We also successfully converted 5 growth projects into new custom processing commitments with our customers. We invested in the expansion of our owned truck fleet for delivery to our prime products customers and maintained high customer service levels despite a challenging supply chain. By year-end, this commitment to reliable, high purity supply allowed us to secure customer contract commitments for 95% of all new prime product demand into the new polyethylene and polyisocyanurate plants coming to market in 2021 and 2022 in North America."
"Continued and growing demand for our products, multiple successful price increases, ample liquidity and a strong balance sheet enabled more than $11 million of share re-purchases during the year," stated Pat Quarles, Trecora's President and Chief Executive Officer.
Sami Ahmad, Trecora's Chief Financial Officer stated, "We continued our focus on controlling costs and capital expenditures, particularly given the pervasive supply chain and inflationary challenges in the economy. We controlled costs in a variety of areas including logistics, product handling and plant maintenance. Capital expenditures for the year were $14.2 million with nearly $4 million spent on the multi-year upgrade of our feedstock pipeline at South Hampton and about $2 million for repairs following the 2021 Texas freeze event. The remaining $8 million of capital expenditures were for plant maintenance and compliance at both facilities. Cash flow from operations for the full year 2021 was $4.4 million, including a negative working capital impact of approximately $19 million mainly due to sharp feedstock price increases.
"Our cash balance at the end of the year stood at nearly $31 million, and our $75 million revolver remained undrawn. Total debt at the end of the year was $41.9 million. We achieved forgiveness of the remaining $3.9 million PPP loan balance in the fourth quarter of 2021. Finally, we further simplified and streamlined our corporate structure through the sale of all remaining mining assets owned at PEVM, which we dissolved in early 2022," concluded Mr. Ahmad.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $74.6 million, compared to $58.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The 28.3% year-over-year increase was primarily due to increased revenues in the Specialty Petrochemicals segment that resulted from sharply higher average selling prices which rose 31.2% compared with the prior year.
Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $6.2 million, or 8.4% of total revenues, compared to $6.0 million, or 10.3% of total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020. Gross margins contracted compared to the prior year period due to reduced Specialty Petrochemicals volume partially offset by expansion of by-product spreads. Operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $(0.8) million, compared to operating loss of $(0.4) million in the fourth quarter of 2020, due primarily to increased General and Administrative expense of approximately $0.7 million. Included in fourth quarter General and Administrative expense was approximately $0.5 million of remaining, non-recurring expense associated with professional services and due diligence work related to a significant M&A opportunity which the Company terminated in the third quarter.
Net income from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $5.2 million, or $0.221 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $(0.1) million, or $(0.01)2 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $5.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $5.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Specialty Petrochemicals
Specialty Petrochemicals volume in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 20.2 million gallons and 22.1 million gallons in the fourth quarter of 2020. Specialty Petrochemicals gross revenue increased 33.5% year-over-year as sharply higher product prices driven by formula and non-formula price increases more than offset the decline in volumes.
Prime product volume in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 16.3 million gallons and 17.6 million gallons in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decline in prime product sales volume compared to fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to lower sales to Canadian Oil Sands customers. By-product sales volume was 3.9 million gallons in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Specialty Petrochemicals net income was $8.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for Specialty Petrochemicals in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $6.4 million, compared to $6.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Dollar amounts in thousands/rounding may apply
THREE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 31,
2021
2020
% Change
Product sales
$63,934
$47,852
33.6%
Processing fees
1,598
1,249
27.9%
Gross revenues
$65,532
$49,101
33.5%
Operating income before depreciation and amortization
6,360
6,436
(1.2%)
Operating income
3,611
3,730
(3.2%)
Net income before taxes
7,248
3,393
113.6%
Depreciation and amortization
2,750
2,706
1.6%
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (*)
6,351
6,442
(1.4%)
Capital expenditures
958
2,267
(57.7%)
(*) See non-GAAP reconciliations included in the accompanying financial tables for the reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.
____________________
1 Based on 24.7 million shares outstanding
2 Based on 24.8 million shares outstanding
Specialty Waxes
Specialty Waxes reported revenues of approximately $9.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, relatively unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2020. Revenues included approximately $7.0 million of wax product sales in the fourth quarter of 2021, and processing revenues of $2.1 million. Wax revenues were relatively flat as higher selling prices offset lower sales volumes. Wax sales volumes were 8.4 million pounds in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 9.0 million pounds in the fourth quarter 2020.
Specialty Waxes net loss was $(1.3) million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net loss of $(3.2) million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for Specialty Waxes in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $0.2 million, compared with $(0.2) million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Processing fees were approximately $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of approximately $0.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2020. Processing fees were constrained by delays in receiving input materials from customers due to supply chain difficulties combined with plant operating issues.
Dollar amounts in thousands/rounding may apply
THREE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 31,
2021
2020
% Change
Product sales
$6,958
$7,063
(1.5%)
Processing fees
2,129
1,974
7.9%
Gross revenues
$9,087
$9,037
0.6%
Operating income before depreciation and amortization
239
(247)
196.8%
Operating income (loss)
(1,322)
(1,676)
21.1%
Net income (loss) before taxes
(1,333)
(1,626)
18.0%
Depreciation and amortization
1,561
1,429
9.2%
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (*)
227
(169)
234.7%
Capital expenditures
899
775
16.0%
(*) See non-GAAP reconciliations included in the accompanying financial tables for the reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Year End 2021 Financial Results
Total revenue for the full year 2021 was $272.7 million, compared to $208.6 million for the full year 2020, an increase of 30.7%. This increase was primarily due to higher selling prices the company was able to pass on to customers in response to increased input prices.
Gross profit for the full year 2021 was $28.6 million, or 10.5% of total revenues, compared to $28.7 million, or 13.7% of total revenues, for the same period in 2020. Operating loss during the full year 2021 was $(3.1) million, compared to operating income of $2.9 million during 2020. Included in full year General and Administrative expense was approximately $4.5 million of non-recurring expense associated with professional services and due diligence work related to a significant M&A opportunity which the Company terminated in the third quarter.
Net income from continuing operations for the full year 2021 was $5.0 million, or $0.203 per diluted share, which was level with net income from continuing operations of $5.0 million, or $0.204 per diluted share, for 2020. Fiscal year 2021 results benefitted from a non-recurring gain of $6.1 million resulting from the extinguishment of debt related to the Company's PPP loans along with a reduction in interest expense of $1.3 million compared to 2020. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations in 2021 was $21.6 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $22.2 million in 2020. As previously disclosed, Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 was negatively impacted by approximately $3.5 million due to the Texas freeze event in February 2021.
____________________
3 Based on 25.1 million shares outstanding
4 Based on 25.4 million shares outstanding
Specialty Petrochemicals
Specialty Petrochemicals net income was $16.7 million for the full year 2021, compared to net income of $14.9 million for the same period in 2020. Specialty Petrochemicals volume during 2021 was 78.2 million gallons, compared to 75.1 million gallons in 2020. Prime product volume during 2021 was 65.0 million gallons, compared to 61.7 million gallons in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for Specialty Petrochemicals for the full year 2021 decreased slightly to $25.9 million, compared to $26.4 million 2020.
Dollar amounts in thousands/rounding may apply
YEAR END
DECEMBER 31,
2021
2020
% Change
Product sales
$228,293
$167,054
36.7%
Processing fees
5,798
5,296
9.5%
Gross revenues
$234,091
$172,350
35.8%
Operating income before depreciation and amortization
25,930
26,438
(1.9)%
Operating income
14,748
15,827
(6.8)%
Net income before taxes
17,722
13,294
33.3%
Depreciation and amortization
11,183
10,611
5.4%
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (*)
25,895
26,398
(1.9)%
Capital expenditures
11,633
11,334
2.6%
(*) See non-GAAP reconciliations included in the accompanying financial tables for the reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Specialty Waxes
Specialty Waxes net loss was $(0.8) million for the full year 2021 compared to net loss of $(3.6) million in 2020. Specialty Waxes reported revenues of $38.6 million during the full year 2021, a 6.4% increase from 2020. Revenues included $29.2 million of wax product sales and $9.4 million of processing fees. Wax revenues increased 15.5% during 2021 versus 2020 due to higher selling prices. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for Specialty Waxes in 2021 was $3.1 million, compared to $2.0 million in 2020.
Dollar amounts in thousands/rounding may apply
YEAR END
DECEMBER 31,
2021
2020
% Change
Product sales
$29,246
$25,321
15.5%
Processing fees
9,353
10,955
(14.6%)
Gross revenues
$38,599
$36,276
6.4%
Operating income before depreciation and amortization
3,120
1,762
77.1%
Operating loss
(2,988)
(3,760)
20.5%
Net income (loss) before taxes
(800)
(3,606)
77.8%
Depreciation and amortization
6,108
5,522
10.6%
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (*)
3,119
1,961
59.1%
Capital expenditures
2,519
2,017
24.9%
(*) See non-GAAP reconciliations included in the accompanying financial tables for the reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Outlook
"We enter 2022 optimistic on multiple fronts. COVID-19 impacts appear to be fading and we are hopeful that continues to be the case. While supply chain constraints persist in certain areas, our rail and truck fleets are well positioned to supply the new demand growth we see in the year for prime products. We expect our successes in converting our growth projects to new commercial commitments to drive meaningful growth in our custom processing revenues. The sharp increase in natural gasoline prices driven by the conflict in Ukraine are a risk. However, with two-thirds of our prime product prices tied to feedstock costs we believe we have significant protection. Based on the strong growth we see early in 2022, we expect our full year Adjusted EBITDA to range between $27 million and $31 million.
Earnings Call
Tomorrow's conference call, on March 9, 2022, at 10:00 am Eastern Time, will be simulcast live on the Internet, and can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://www.trecora.com/ or at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ogthqjbq. A replay of the call will also be available through the same link until March 9, 2023.
To participate via telephone, callers should dial in at least ten to fifteen minutes prior to the 10:00 am Eastern Time start; domestic callers (U.S. and Canada) should call +1-866-417-5724 or +1-409-217-8234 if calling internationally, using the conference ID 6267010. To listen to the playback, please call 1-855-859-2056 if calling within the United States or 1-404-537-3406 if calling internationally. Use pin number 6267010 for the replay.
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
This earnings press release includes non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA from continuing operations and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and provide reconciliations from our most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to those measures.
We believe these financial measures provide users of our financial statements with supplemental information that may be useful in evaluating our operating performance. We also believe that such non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our operating results presented under GAAP, can be used to better assess our performance from period to period and relative to performance of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, historical cost basis or capital structure. These measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, analysis of our results under GAAP.
We define EBITDA from continuing operations as net income (loss) from continuing operations plus interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations as EBITDA from continuing operations net of the impact of items we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance, including share-based compensation, gains, or losses on disposal of assets, gains or losses on extinguishment of debt and costs for professional services associated with M&A and strategic initiatives. These non-GAAP measures have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure for historical periods in the tables below entitled "Reconciliation of Selected GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures." However, the Company is unable to reconcile its expectations regarding Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2022 to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because the Company is currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP measures for these periods but would not impact the non-GAAP measures.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements and information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of the Company's management for future operations and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of words such as "outlook," "may," "will," "can," "shall," "should," "could," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "contemplates," "proposes," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential," "continue," "intend," or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or our achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from historical results, any future results, or performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial results and financial condition and that of our customers, suppliers, and other counterparties; general economic and financial conditions domestically and internationally; insufficient cash flows from operating activities; our ability to attract and retain key employees; feedstock and product prices; feedstock availability and our ability to access third party transportation; competition; industry cycles; natural disasters or other severe weather events, health epidemics and pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic) and terrorist attacks; our ability to consummate, and the costs associated with, extraordinary transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions and other business combinations, and realize the financial and strategic goals of such transactions; technological developments and our ability to maintain, expand and upgrade our facilities; regulatory changes; environmental matters; lawsuits; outstanding debt and other financial and legal obligations; difficulties in obtaining additional financing on favorable conditions, or at all; local business risks in foreign countries, including civil unrest and military or political conflict, local regulatory and legal environments and foreign currency fluctuations; and other risks detailed in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, including, but not limited to, "Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors" and "Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" therein and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and will continue to be amplified by, or in the future may be amplified by, the COVID-19 pandemic and other natural disasters such as severe weather events.
There may be other factors of which we are currently unaware or deem immaterial that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. In addition, to the extent any inconsistency or conflict exists between the information included in this report and the information included in our prior releases, reports and other filings with the SEC, the information contained in this report updates and supersedes such information.
Forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, assumptions, and projections, and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events.
About Trecora Resources (TREC)
TREC owns and operates a specialty petrochemicals facility specializing in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing and a specialty wax facility, both located in Texas, and provides custom processing services at both facilities.
TRECORA RESOURCES AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
(thousands of dollars, except par value)
Current Assets
Cash
$ 30,535
$ 55,664
Trade receivables, net
32,811
25,301
Inventories
21,134
12,945
Prepaid expenses and other assets
4,313
9,198
Taxes receivable
-
2,788
Total current assets
88,793
105,896
Plant, pipeline and equipment, net
185,521
187,104
Lease right-of-use assets, net
8,170
10,528
Intangible assets, net
11,056
12,893
Mineral properties
-
412
TOTAL ASSETS
293,540
316,833
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
12,075
14,447
Accrued liabilities
5,873
6,857
Current portion of long-term debt
4,194
4,194
Current portion of lease liabilities
3,227
3,195
Current portion of other liabilities
626
891
Total current liabilities
25,995
29,584
CARES Act, PPP Loans, net of current portion
-
6,123
Long-term debt, net of current portion
37,707
41,901
Lease liabilities, net of current portion
4,923
7,333
Other liabilities, net of current portion
417
968
Deferred income taxes
24,525
26,517
Total liabilities
93,567
112,426
EQUITY
Common stock - authorized 40 million shares of $0.10 par value; issued 25.0 million and 24.8 million in 2021 and 2020, respectively, and outstanding 23.6 million and 24.8 million in 2021 and 2020, respectively
2,499
2,483
Additional paid-in capital
63,260
61,311
Treasury stock, at cost (1.4 million shares)
(11,486)
-
Retained earnings
145,700
140,324
Total Trecora Resources Stockholders' Equity
199,973
204,118
Noncontrolling Interest
-
289
Total equity
199,973
204,407
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
293,540
316,833
TRECORA RESOURCES AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
THREE MONTHS ENDED
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 31,
DECEMBER 31,
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
Revenues
Product sales
$ 70,892
$ 54,915
$ 257,539
$ 192,375
Processing fees
3,727
3,223
15,151
16,251
74,619
58,138
272,690
208,626
Operating costs and expenses
Cost of sales and processing (including depreciation and amortization of $4,098, $3,927, $16,415 and $15,300, respectively)
68,383
52,162
244,114
179,948
Gross Profit
6,236
5,976
28,576
28,678
General and Administrative Expenses
General and administrative
6,194
5,640
26,123
24,334
Professional services associated with M&A and strategic initiatives
656
523
4,655
558
Depreciation
212
211
882
848
7,062
6,374
31,660
25,740
Operating income (loss)
-826
-398
-3,084
2,938
Other income (expense)
Interest expense
-287
-332
-1,205
-2,491
Gain on extinguishment of debt
3,935
-
6,123
-
Gain (loss) on disposal of assets
-
-30
279
-39
Miscellaneous income
552
593
486
595
4,200
231
5,683
-1,935
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
3,374
-167
2,599
1,003
Income tax (expense) benefit
1,855
21
2,364
3,963
Income (loss) from continuing operations
5,229
-146
4,963
4,966
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
30
-
26,209
Net income (loss)
5,229
-116
4,963
31,175
Basic earnings (loss) per common share
Net income (loss) from continuing operations (dollars)
$ 0.22
$ (0.01)
$ 0.20
$ 0.20
Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax (dollars)
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 1.06
Net income (loss) (dollars)
$ 0.22
$ (0.01)
$ 0.20
$ 1.26
Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding
24,148
24,823
24,459
24,802
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
Net income (loss) from continuing operations (dollars)
$ 0.21
$ (0.01)
$ 0.20
$ 0.20
Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax (dollars)
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 1.03
Net income (loss) (dollars)
$ 0.21
$ (0.01)
$ 0.20
$ 1.23
Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding
24,735
24,823
25,081
25,360
TRECORA RESOURCES AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
EBITDA from continuing operations and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
(Thousands of dollars; rounding may apply)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
THREE MONTHS ENDED
12/31/2021
12/31/2020
SPEC.
PETRO
SPEC.
WAX
CORP
TREC
SPEC.
PETRO
SPEC.
WAX
CORP
TREC
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$ 8,600
$ (1,333)
$ (2,038)
$ 5,229
$ 4,758
$ (3,221)
$ (1,653)
$ (116)
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
0
0
0
0
0
0
30
30
Income (loss) from continuing operations *
$ 8,600
$ (1,333)
$ (2,038)
$ 5,229
$ 4,758
$ (3,221)
$ (1,683)
$ (146)
Interest expense
287
0
0
287
331
0
1
332
Income tax expense (benefit)
(1,352)
0
(503)
(1,855)
(1,354)
1,595
(262)
(21)
Depreciation and amortization
190
21
1
212
185
23
2
210
Depreciation and amortization in cost of sales
2,560
1,539
0
4,099
2,521
1,406
0
3,927
EBITDA from continuing operations *
10,285
227
(2,540)
7,972
6,441
(197)
(1,942)
4,302
Stock-based compensation
0
0
552
552
0
0
490
490
Gain on extinguishment of debt**
(3,935)
0
0
(3,935)
0
0
0
0
Gain on disposal of assets
1
0
0
1
2
28
0
30
Professional services associated with
M&A and strategic initiatives
0
0
657
657
0
0
523
523
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations *
$ 6,351
$ 227
$ (1,331)
$ 5,247
$ 6,443
$ (169)
$ (929)
$ 5,345
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
12/31/2021
12/31/2020
SPEC.
PETRO
SPEC.
WAX
CORP
TREC
SPEC.
PETRO
SPEC.
WAX
CORP
TREC
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$ 16,710
$ (800)
$ (10,947)
$ 4,963
$ 14,908
$ (3,606)
$ 19,873
$ 31,175
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
0
0
0
0
0
0
26,209
26,209
Income (Loss) from continuing operations *
$ 16,710
$ (800)
$ (10,947)
$ 4,963
$ 14,908
$ (3,606)
$ (6,336)
$ 4,966
Interest expense
1,204
0
1
1,205
2,489
0
2
2,491
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,012
0
(3,376)
(2,364)
(1,603)
0
(2,360)
(3,963)
Depreciation and amortization
785
90
7
882
739
94
15
848
Depreciation and amortization in cost of sales
10,398
6,017
0
16,415
9,872
5,428
0
15,300
EBITDA from continuing operations *
30,109
5,307
(14,315)
21,101
26,405
1,916
(8,679)
19,642
Stock-based compensation
0
0
2,247
2,247
0
0
1,912
1,912
Gain on extinguishment of debt**
(3,935)
(2,188)
0
(6,123)
0
0
0
0
(Gain) Loss on disposal of assets
(279)
0
0
(279)
(6)
45
0
39
Professional services associated with
M&A and strategic initiatives
0
0
4,655
4,655
0
0
558
558
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations *
$ 25,895
$ 3,119
$ (7,413)
$ 21,601
$ 26,399
$ 1,961
$ (6,209)
$ 22,151
* Discontinued Operations only applicable within the Corporate segment
** Extinguishment of debt is directly related to the forgiveness of the PPP Loans.
