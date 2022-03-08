Etsy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Etsy, Inc. ETSY, which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced participation in the below investor events.
The following event will include webcast presentation by Etsy executives:
- Canaccord's eCommerce Sustainable Advantage Virtual Forum 2022
March 24, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. ET
A live webcast and replay of this session will be featured on Etsy's investor relations website at investors.etsy.com.
In addition, company executives will participate virtually in the D.A. Davidson 5th Annual Consumer Growth Conference on March 10, 2022 and will attend Deutsche Bank's 30th Annual Media, Internet and Telecom Conference in Palm Beach, Florida on March 15, 2022.
About Etsy
Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world. These marketplaces share a mission to "Keep Commerce Human," and we're committed to using the power of business to strengthen communities and empower people. Our primary marketplace, Etsy.com, is the global destination for unique and creative goods. Buyers come to Etsy to be inspired and delighted by items that are crafted and curated by creative entrepreneurs. For sellers, we offer a range of tools and services that address key business needs.
Etsy, Inc.'s "House of Brands" portfolio also includes fashion resale marketplace Depop, musical instrument marketplace Reverb, and Brazil-based handmade goods marketplace Elo7. Each Etsy, Inc. marketplace operates independently, while benefiting from shared expertise in product, marketing, technology, and customer support.
Etsy was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.
Etsy has used, and intends to continue using, its Investor Relations website and the Etsy News Blog (blog.etsy.com/news) to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the Etsy News Blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.
Investor Relations Contact:
Etsy, Deb Wasser, Vice President, Investor Relations & ESG Engagement
ir@etsy.com
Media Relations Contact:
Sarah Marx, Director, Corporate Communications
press@etsy.com
SOURCE Etsy, Inc.
