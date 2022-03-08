3xLOGIC Introduces Varifocal Multi-Imager Camera for Cost-Effective Video Surveillance

FISHERS, Ind., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 3xLOGIC, Inc., a leading provider of integrated, intelligent security solutions, has released its new Varifocal Multi-Imager Surround Dome Camera (VX-20M-SURROUND-RAW).

Designed for applications that require multiple angles of view that a standard camera cannot achieve, this new camera contains four 5MP varifocal lenses that provide separate video streams. Rather than purchasing and installing multiple cameras, dealers can now deploy a single device capable of capturing coverage of a scene.

The varifocal lenses can be positioned in infinite configurations to allow end users to view and record what is most important. The Multi-Imager is equipped with WDR, audio, and alarm for enhanced video capture. Optional advanced analytics are available with a license for each channel.

"The ability to configure each of the four lenses allows our new Varifocal Multi-Imager camera to cover virtually any security footprint," says Bill Hobbs, vice president of global sales for 3xLOGIC. "Because the camera provides wide coverage in a single housing, end users benefit from full coverage of their premises at a cost-effective price point."

The vandal-resistant VX20M-SURROUND-RAW is ideal for small to large businesses for both indoor and outdoor applications. For greater coverage in corner mount situations, three lenses can be positioned in horizontal views with the fourth providing a single vertical view on building exteriors or in large indoor applications.

About 3xLOGIC

3xLOGIC™ is a leading innovator and provider of security hardware, software, and cloud-based solutions that drive business intelligence for customers around the globe. 3xLOGIC's solutions go beyond security to deliver transformational business value, by mining data and converting it into actionable insights – for greater visibility and fresh perspective on problems businesses didn't even know they had. Learn more at http://www.3xLOGIC.com.

