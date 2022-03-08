Downstream Global Navigation Satellite System Services Market Report, Featuring CNH Industrial, DDK Positioning, Fugro, Geoflex and TERIA

DUBLIN, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Downstream Global Navigation Satellite System Services, 2021: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the world moves toward automation and digitization, established and emerging industries will rely on geolocation. Accurate positioning, timing, and synchronization capabilities, for example, would reduce the cost of setting up new 5G network infrastructure and enable different location-based services and applications.



High-accuracy downstream global navigation satellite system (GNSS) services will continue to influence everything from precision agriculture and the Internet of Things to urban mobility and smart ships. In fact, the publisher determined that these areas and the survey and mapping industry are the largest consumers of GNSS services.



Downtime is a common problem and an occasional occurrence, with outages ranging from 8 to 60 seconds. Numerous start-ups that are developing resilient services with higher accuracy and less downtime are gaining traction and capable of competing with big companies, causing the market to become fragmented.



This report reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning.

The publisher analyzes hundreds of companies in an industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned.

Companies to Action

CNH Industrial

DDK Positioning

Fugro

Geoflex

Hexagon AB

Point One Navigation

Spaceopal

Swift Navigation

TERIA

Topcon Positioning Systems

