Healthcare IT Market Size to Grow by USD 121.75 Bn| The Rising Need for Automation Across Departments Boost Market Growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Healthcare IT Market research report by Technavio infers that the rising need for automation across departments is driving this market's growth.

Resulting in market growth of USD 121.75 billion from 2020 to 2025, read additional information about the market, Get FREE sample report .

Vendor Landscape



The healthcare IT market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and Siemens Healthineers AG among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the healthcare IT industry.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Component:

Services:



During the projected period, the services segment's share of the healthcare IT market will expand significantly. Consulting services, learning and training, development and integration, hardware maintenance and support, IT management, process management, and software support are all examples of healthcare IT services. The need for information and communications technology (ICT) services in the healthcare sector will be fueled by the need to build improved healthcare delivery systems and a cost-effective model.



Software



Hardware

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook



North America will contribute to 46% of the market growth during the forecast period. The US is a key market for healthcare IT in North America. Market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, Germany, China, Japan, and UK will contribute to the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the Global Healthcare IT Market

Market Driver:

Rising need for automation across departments:

The growing demand for automation across departments will propel the healthcare IT market to new heights. From the admission of patients, data collection on their medical history, storage of the collected data, examining patients, and after-treatment follow-ups to the transfer of patients and their relevant medical records, information technology plays a significant role in automating the treatment process. Providers are expanding their investments in automation solutions because they play a key role in enhancing efficiency and quality while decreasing time and effort for all healthcare stakeholders.

Market Trend:

Growing integration of Big Data with healthcare IT :

During the projection period, the market will be driven by the rising integration of Big Data with healthcare IT. Factors such as up-to-date electronic health records for better medical care, mandatory documentation as a result of government legislation, and the growing usage of wearable devices to track patients' illnesses are all contributing to the growth of health data. Predictive analytics used to such data can provide healthcare firms with useful insights into how to improve their current business models and increase profitability. As a result, in the next years, the usage of this technology is predicted to rise, boosting the growth of the healthcare IT industry.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now !

Related Reports:



Healthcare Archiving eDiscovery Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026



X ray Inspection Systems Technology Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Healthcare IT Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.76% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 121.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and Siemens Healthineers AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Component

Market segments

Comparison by Component

Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Component

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Cerner Corp.

Dell Technologies Inc.

General Electric Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

McKesson Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthcare-it-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-121-75-bn-the-rising-need-for-automation-across-departments-boost-market-growth-technavio-301496788.html

SOURCE Technavio