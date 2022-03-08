TEKLYNX Wins Bronze Stevie® Award in 2022 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

MILWAUKEE, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TEKLYNX International, barcode labeling software developer and label management solutions provider, was presented with a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year category in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. This is the fifth consecutive Stevie Awards win for the TEKLYNX Customer Support team members, who work incessantly to raise the bar for customer service and deliver on the company's mission to help brands across the globe barcode better.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Customer Service Department of the Year.

"Our customers are the driving force in everything we do at TEKLYNX, and the high level of service and support we offer sets us apart in the industry," said TEKLYNX Operations and IT Manager Anthony Bieniewski. "Every time a customer or a prospective customer needs assistance, our team is here to provide the best possible solution."

TEKLYNX Customer Support was awarded a Bronze Stevie® Award for how the company prioritizes providing industry-leading service. With its LIVE customer support, available Monday – Friday from 8 AM – 5 PM (CST), the team successfully answers over 25,000 inbound calls annually and 97% of those calls are answered in 30 seconds or less. Each customer interaction concludes with a survey asking, "What was your experience like?" 98% of all respondents rated their experience as "Wow, Impressive!"

"This is the kind of service people can get excited about. It's not about satisfying the customer's needs, but really over-delivering on the expectations," said a Stevie Awards judge.

"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at StevieAwards.com/Sales.

ABOUT TEKLYNX INTERNATIONAL

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure, and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.

ABOUT THE STEVIE AWARDS

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at StevieAwards.com.

