Global Visual Computing Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Advanced Micro Devices, BioDigital and CEVA Among Others

The Global Visual Computing Market is estimated to be USD 23.01 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 65.12 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.13%.

Market Dynamics

The Global Visual Computing Market is driving due to growing demand from various industries such as Gaming, Animation, Healthcare, Automotive, Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defence, and other sectors driving the market's growth. Additionally, visual computing enhanced customers' experience in most applications, fuelling the market growth. On the other hand, high costs associated with hardware and high-power consumption by visual computing restrict the market's growth.



Furthermore, growing investments in research and development activities and emerging applications will create market opportunities. Moreover, a lack of awareness about the visual computing concept is challenging for the market.



Market Segmentation

The Global Visual Computing Market is segmented further based on Component Type, Types, Technologies Type, Display Platform Type, Industry Type, and Geography.

By Component Type, the market is classified into Hardware and Software.

By Types, the Visual Computing market is classified into Cloud and On-Premise.

By Technologies Type, the Visual Computing market is classified into Video Processing and Image Processing.

By Display Platform Type, the Visual Computing market is classified into Interactive Whiteboard, Interactive Kiosk, Interactive Table, Interactive Video Wall, Monitor, and Others.

By Industry Type, the Visual Computing market is classified into Automotive, Defence & Intelligence, Media & Entertainment, Gaming, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Others.

By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, Arm Limited, BioDigital, Inc, Cubix Corporation, Exxact Corporation, Imagination Technologies Limited, Intel Corporation, Matrox, NVIDIA Corporation, Sony Corporation, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



