CanNor invests $3.6M in projects across the Yukon, creating jobs and growing the economy

The funding will support an inclusive recovery, enhance competitiveness and create jobs across the territory

WHITEHORSE, YT, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is continuing its support for businesses and organizations as they adapt, grow and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. New investments by the Government of Canada are helping to build a strong foundation for the workforce of today and into the future.

The Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor) and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), the Honourable Daniel Vandal, and Member of Parliament for Yukon, Dr. Brendan Hanley, announced that the Government of Canada is investing $3.6M in projects across the Yukon to support businesses, create jobs, and grow Yukon's economy.

This funding, delivered by CanNor, supports two regional initiatives led by First Nations economic development organizations across the Yukon. While each project is unique, they both help communities and Northerners build opportunities for economic growth by fostering an inclusive recovery, enhancing competitiveness and creating jobs across the territory. Through this investment, these organizations will create four new full-time jobs, and maintain or expand eighteen existing jobs. They will also create opportunities for pre-employment training as well as enhance the competitiveness of local providers in the region.

Today's announcement demonstrates the Government of Canada's commitment to long-term sustainable economic development across the Yukon. Initiatives such as these support a stable path forward from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These investments demonstrate CanNor's ongoing commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, help strengthen the Northern workforce, and build strong and resilient communities. As Yukon recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, our government will continue to be there to support the vital role of community businesses and organizations in growing the economy and creating quality, well-paid jobs for Yukoners."

- The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"Yukoners support each other, especially during difficult times. These two projects supporting initiatives led by Indigenous economic development agencies reflect that. By creating jobs, expanding operations and building opportunities for skills development, we are working together towards inclusive and sustainable recovery and growth."

- Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon

"It is important that as we recover from the pandemic we make investments in our communities that will support job growth and support our local economy. Thank you to the Government of Canada for this generous contribution from CanNor that will contribute to a stronger economy in the Yukon and ensure that no Yukoner, particularly those living in rural areas, is left behind."

- Ranj Pillai, Yukon Minister of Economic Development

"The support from CanNor for Kluane Community Development Limited Partnership (KCDLP) and Creating Economic Resilience means we can advance the economic opportunities in the Kluane First Nation (KFN) Traditional Territory and in turn provide opportunities for KFN citizens, KFN owned business and improve economic outcome for the territory as a whole."

- Tosh Southwick, Chair of KCDLP

"The team at Chief Isaac Mechanical are proud of the quality of their work and customer service. CanNor's $1.5m vote of confidence in them is a huge boost. This allows us to expand our services for heavy and light duty customers and grow our team of professional technicians. As a 100% First Nation owned business, all our profits go back to the local community and CanNor's investment increases our ability and capacity to do that."

- Frances Aitken, Industrial Manager, Chief Isaac Group of Companies

Projects include Creating Economic Resilience (Kluane Community Development Limited Partnership) and Shop Facility Expansion (Tr'ondek Heavy Equipment Ltd. / Chief Isaac Mechanical ).

). These projects were funded through the Jobs and Growth Fund (JGF), a $700-million fund delivered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) to help businesses and the organizations who support them, to future-proof, build resiliency and prepare for growth by transitioning to a green economy, foster an inclusive recovery, enhance competitiveness and create jobs. Of this support, $70 million has been dedicated to businesses and organizations created after January 2020 .

Backgrounder: CanNor investments support Indigenous economic development corporations in the Yukon

Creating Economic Resilience $2.1M

CanNor is investing over $2.1 million in this three-year project by Kluane Community Development Limited Partnership (KCDLP), an economic development corporation with an independent mandate to manage certain business interests of the Kluane First Nation. The project will enable KCDLP to purchase heavy machinery and a shelter to expand their operations to better participate in construction activity, mining activity and clean energy production in Burwash Landing.

Funding towards this project will result in the creation of four full-time jobs and the expansion of eight full-time jobs. It will enable contracting opportunities in the Kluane Region as well as training and skills development opportunities for Kluane First Nation members. The total cost of the project is over $2.73 million.

Shop Facility Expansion $1.5M

CanNor is investing $1.5 million in this three-year project by Tr'ondek Heavy Equipment Ltd., one of the companies within the Chief Isaac Group of Companies, which is the for-profit development corporation for Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in. The project will expand an existing building at Tr'ondek Heavy Equipment Ltd.'s automotive, truck and transport truck repair operations in Dawson City.

Funding towards this project will result in business growth and will support employment by maintaining six full-time jobs and expanding four full-time jobs. The total cost of the project is $2 million.

SOURCE Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)