Real Estate Book Teaches Investors how to Succeed in Commercial Real Estate

LAS VEGAS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Estate investor Jeremiah Boucher released his first book, Finding Your Edge, this week to share the secrets of how to win at the game of commercial real estate investing with his readers. The book explicates Jeremiah Boucher's experience as a lifelong real estate investor and how he successfully transitioned his fledgling upstart real estate firm to an established portfolio of over $150 million of self-storage facilities, manufactured housing communities, and industrial parks.
The book, Finding Your Edge, is the first of the Investor's Edge Series, a three-part series designed to support entrepreneurs in their journey to financial freedom by following Mr. Boucher's tried-and-true strategies and methodologies to minimize downside risk in the commercial real estate business and maximize potential profits.
Jeremiah Boucher founded his real estate private equity group, Patriot Holdings, in 2007 to build a portfolio of alternative commercial real estate assets. Today, Patriot Holdings owns 50 self-storage facilities under the brand name All Purpose Storage, 28 manufactured housing communities, and 3 industrial parks. Each property was carefully acquired based on the principles espoused in Finding Your Edge.
QUOTE BY JEREMIAH BOUCHER – " You will need to employ different strategies. Sometimes you must be in attack mode, adopting an offensive mindset and playing a little more recklessly or aggressively. At other times you need to play a defensive role, protect your position, and plan and stabilize for the long-term."
Learn more about the book and Jeremiah Boucher's story at his personal website, www.JeremiahBoucher.com.
SOURCE Patriot Holdings
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.