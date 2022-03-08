Worldwide Heat Stress Monitor Industry to 2026 - Technological Integration in Heat Stress Monitoring Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Heat Stress Monitor Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Heat Stress Monitor Market is estimated to be USD 14.2 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 19.18 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.20%.
Market Dynamics
The key factor driving the Global Heat Stress Monitor Market is the growing adoption of heat stress monitors by various industries such as the military, manufacturing, mining, and athletics. The increasing workplace and employee safety awareness and rules and regulations related to environmental and safety for heat stress management are significant factors driving the market's growth. On the other hand, rigidity and strict compliance among industries in different countries will hamper the market's growth.
Apart from this, lack of training, awareness, and information related to the device environment in dealing with the heat stress monitoring conditions associated with lack of skilled employees are the challenges that may negatively affect the market shortly.
Furthermore, integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the heat stress monitoring process is technological advancement. The developing low-cost heat stress monitoring devices will create opportunities for the global heat stress monitor market to grow in the forecasted period effectively.
Market Segmentation
- The Global Heat Stress Monitor Market is segmented further based on Application Type, Product Type, Offering Type, Life Form Type, Technology Type, Sensor Type, and Geography.
- By Application Type, the market is classified into Mining and Oil & Gas, Manufacturing Plants, Military, Athletics and Sports, and Others.
- By Product Type, the market is classified into Fix/Portable HSM and Handled HSM.
- By Offering Type, the market is classified into Hardware & Software and Services.
- By Life Form Type, the market is classified into Humans and Animals (Cattle).
- By Technology Type, the market is classified into Natural Wet Bulb and Without Wet Bulb.
- By Sensor Type, the market is classified into Dry Bulb, Natural Wet Bulb, Black Globe Temperature, Relative Humidity, and Air Flow Sensors.
- By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Besantek Corporation, LSI Lastem s.r.l, Nielsen-Kellerman, PCE Instruments UK Ltd, REED Instruments, Inc, Sper Scientific Ltd, Romteck Australia, Runrite Electronics, Sato Keiryoki Mfg Co Ltd, and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Heat Stress Monitor Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand and Adoption by Various Industries
4.1.2 Environmental and Safety Regulations for Heat Stress Management
4.1.3 Increasing Workplace Safety Awareness
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Lack of Strict Compliance Across Industries
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Technological Integration in Heat Stress Monitoring
4.3.2 Developing Low-Cost Heat Stress Monitors
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Lack of Training for Heat Stress Conditions
4.4.2 Lack of Trained Professionals
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Heat Stress Monitor Market, By Application Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Mining and Oil & Gas
6.3 Manufacturing Plants
6.4 Military
6.5 Athletics and Sports
6.6 Others
7 Global Heat Stress Monitor Market, By Product Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Fix/Portable HSM
7.3 Handled HSM
8 Global Heat Stress Monitor Market, By Offering Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hardware & Software
8.3 Services
9 Global Heat Stress Monitor Market, By Life Form Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Human
9.3 Animals (Cattle)
10 Global Heat Stress Monitor Market, By Technology Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Natural Wet Bulb
10.3 Without Wet Bulb
11 Global Heat Stress Monitor Market, By Sensor Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Dry Bulb
11.3 Natural Wet Bulb
11.4 Black Globe Temperature
11.5 Relative Humidity & Air Flow Sensors
12 Global Heat Stress Monitor Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.1 America
12.1.1 Argentina
12.1.2 Brazil
12.1.3 Canada
12.1.4 Chile
12.1.5 Colombia
12.1.6 Mexico
12.1.7 Peru
12.1.8 United States
12.1.9 Rest of Americas
12.2 Europe
12.2.1 Austria
12.2.2 Belgium
12.2.3 Denmark
12.2.4 Finland
12.2.5 France
12.2.6 Germany
12.2.7 Italy
12.2.8 Netherlands
12.2.9 Norway
12.2.10 Poland
12.2.11 Russia
12.2.12 Spain
12.2.13 Sweden
12.2.14 Switzerland
12.2.15 United Kingdom
12.2.16 Rest of Europe
12.3 Middle East and Africa
12.3.1 Egypt
12.3.2 Israel
12.3.3 Qatar
12.3.4 Saudi Arabia
12.3.5 South Africa
12.3.6 United Arab Emirates
12.3.7 Rest of MEA
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.4.1 Australia
12.4.2 Bangladesh
12.4.3 China
12.4.4 India
12.4.5 Indonesia
12.4.6 Japan
12.4.7 Malaysia
12.4.8 Philippines
12.4.9 Singapore
12.4.10 South Korea
12.4.11 Sri Lanka
12.4.12 Thailand
12.4.13 Taiwan
12.4.14 Rest of Asia
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Strategic Initiatives
13.3.1 M&A and Investments
13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Accutron Instruments, Inc
14.2 Air-Met Scientific Pty Ltd
14.3 AMETEK, Inc
14.4 Anaum International Electronics, LLC
14.5 Besantek Corporation
14.6 Doculam
14.7 Envirocon Instrumentations
14.8 Fujitsu Limited
14.9 Gaugewear, Inc
14.10 Honeywell International, Inc
14.11 Industrial Scientific Corporation
14.12 LSI Lastem s.r.l
14.13 Misumi Corporation
14.14 Narda Safety Test Solutions GmbH
14.15 Nielsen-Kellerman
14.16 Numag Data Systems Pvt Ltd
14.17 PCE Instruments UK Ltd
14.18 REED Instruments, Inc
14.19 Romteck Australia Pty Ltd
14.20 Runrite Electronics
14.21 Sato Keiryoki Mfg Co Ltd
14.22 SCADACore
14.23 Scarlet Tech
14.24 Sensidyne, LP
14.25 Sper Scientific Ltd
14.26 Svan Analytics Instruments, Pvt Ltd
14.27 Swan Environmental Private Limited
14.28 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
14.29 TES Electronical Electronic Corp
14.30 TSI, Inc
14.31 Worthington Industries, Inc
15 Appendix
