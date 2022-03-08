Dental Lasers Market Size to Grow by USD 206.83 Mn| 38% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Dental Lasers Market research report by Technavio infers that the increase in the prevalence of orthodontic and periodontal diseases is driving this market's growth.

Vendor Landscape

The global dental services market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

A.R.C. Laser GmbH, BIOLASE Inc., DEKA M.E.L.A. srl, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Fotona d.o.o., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Lumenis Ltd., Ultradent Products Inc., and Wuhan Gigaa Optronics Technology Co. Ltd. among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the dental services market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the health care equipment industry.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Soft Tissue Dental Lasers:



During the projected period, the soft tissue dental lasers sector will have a large increase in market share. Soft tissue lasers can be used for a variety of dental operations, including hemorrhagic lesion removal, gingivectomy, frenectomy, and gingival sculpting for implant recovery.



All Tissue Dental Laser

Regional Market Outlook

North America will contribute to 38% of the dental services market growth during the forecast period. The US is a key market for dental lasers in North America. However, the rate of market growth in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of this region can be attributed to increase in the use of lasers for dental surgeries to promote faster healing, minimal pain, and reduced chair time.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, Germany, China, and Japan will contribute to the highest market growth.

Latest Trends, Driving the Global Dental Lasers Market

Market Driver:

Increased prevalence of orthodontic and periodontal diseases:

The prevalence of periodontal illnesses, such as gum bleeding, is significant in both adults and children. Periodontal disorders are caused by a variety of factors, including smoking, poor oral hygiene, diabetes, and a lack of knowledge about dental health. Many people in metropolitan areas attend dental clinics because they are more aware of dental illnesses and the services that are available, which drives up demand for better dental operations. During the predicted period, this will boost demand for dental lasers.

Market Trend:

Rising demand for laser dentistry and painless treatment:

The growing prevalence of oral disorders around the world has prompted a shift away from traditional dental treatment trends and toward enhanced global dental laser trends. The fast use of laser technology in dentistry by patients and oral care professionals has boosted its use in tooth extraction, orthodontics, and periodontal disease therapy. Laser dental care has been widely accepted in countries such as the United States, Sweden, and Australia, resulting in higher patient inflow at laser dentistry clinics compared to normal dental clinics.

Dental Lasers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 206.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.93 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A.R.C. Laser GmbH, BIOLASE Inc., DEKA M.E.L.A. srl, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Fotona d.o.o., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Lumenis Ltd., Ultradent Products Inc., and Wuhan Gigaa Optronics Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

