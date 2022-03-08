Dental Lasers Market Size to Grow by USD 206.83 Mn| 38% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Dental Lasers Market research report by Technavio infers that the increase in the prevalence of orthodontic and periodontal diseases is driving this market's growth.
Vendor Landscape
The global dental services market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
A.R.C. Laser GmbH, BIOLASE Inc., DEKA M.E.L.A. srl, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Fotona d.o.o., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Lumenis Ltd., Ultradent Products Inc., and Wuhan Gigaa Optronics Technology Co. Ltd. among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the dental services market.
Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the health care equipment industry.
Key Market Segmentation
- Segmentation by Product:
- Soft Tissue Dental Lasers:
- During the projected period, the soft tissue dental lasers sector will have a large increase in market share. Soft tissue lasers can be used for a variety of dental operations, including hemorrhagic lesion removal, gingivectomy, frenectomy, and gingival sculpting for implant recovery.
- All Tissue Dental Laser
Regional Market Outlook
North America will contribute to 38% of the dental services market growth during the forecast period. The US is a key market for dental lasers in North America. However, the rate of market growth in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of this region can be attributed to increase in the use of lasers for dental surgeries to promote faster healing, minimal pain, and reduced chair time.
Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, Germany, China, and Japan will contribute to the highest market growth.
Latest Trends, Driving the Global Dental Lasers Market
- Market Driver:
- Increased prevalence of orthodontic and periodontal diseases:
The prevalence of periodontal illnesses, such as gum bleeding, is significant in both adults and children. Periodontal disorders are caused by a variety of factors, including smoking, poor oral hygiene, diabetes, and a lack of knowledge about dental health. Many people in metropolitan areas attend dental clinics because they are more aware of dental illnesses and the services that are available, which drives up demand for better dental operations. During the predicted period, this will boost demand for dental lasers.
- Market Trend:
- Rising demand for laser dentistry and painless treatment:
The growing prevalence of oral disorders around the world has prompted a shift away from traditional dental treatment trends and toward enhanced global dental laser trends. The fast use of laser technology in dentistry by patients and oral care professionals has boosted its use in tooth extraction, orthodontics, and periodontal disease therapy. Laser dental care has been widely accepted in countries such as the United States, Sweden, and Australia, resulting in higher patient inflow at laser dentistry clinics compared to normal dental clinics.
Dental Lasers Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 206.83 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
10.93
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
A.R.C. Laser GmbH, BIOLASE Inc., DEKA M.E.L.A. srl, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Fotona d.o.o., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Lumenis Ltd., Ultradent Products Inc., and Wuhan Gigaa Optronics Technology Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value Chain Analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Soft tissue dental lasers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- All tissue dental lasers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-users
- Hospitals
- Dental clinics
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- A.R.C. Laser GmbH
- BIOLASE Inc.
- DEKA M.E.L.A. srl
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
- Envista Holdings Corp.
- Fotona d.o.o.
- Ivoclar Vivadent AG
- Lumenis Ltd.
- Ultradent Products Inc.
- Wuhan Gigaa Optronics Technology Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.