Quanta Services to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Goldman Sachs Energy Services Symposium

HOUSTON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Services, Inc. PWR announced today that company management will participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Energy Services Symposium on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Duke Austin, Chief Executive Officer and Derrick Jensen, Chief Financial Officer, will virtually participate in a fireside chat hosted by Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta on March 9, 2022 at 10:15 a.m. Eastern time, which will be broadcast live over the Internet. A live webcast link and archived replay of this presentation will be available in the "News & Events" area of the Investor Relations section of Quanta's website (https://investors.quantaservices.com/news-events).
About Quanta Services
Quanta Services is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, renewable energy, communications, pipeline, and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.
Kip Rupp, CFA, IRC
Quanta Services, Inc.
(713) 341-7260
SOURCE Quanta Services, Inc.
