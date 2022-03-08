Jobomax launches new affordable housing in Sierra Leone

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone and PHILADELPHIA, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobomax, West Africa's most trusted homebuilder, announced the official opening of sales at their second development in Sierra Leone. The Richmond Gardens development will offer two bedroom units at the most affordable price points in Jobomax's history. Financing will be available to qualified buyers. Stepping into a Richmond model will prove that quality construction never has to be compromised.

Robert Hornsby, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, explained why this development is so exciting for Jobomax: "Having a community that is exclusively dedicated to social housing and our most affordable price points ever is a natural extension of Jobomax's mission to serve the market from entry level to upper middle segments. This community is a perfect opportunity for Sierra Leonians to purchase a first home that will both solve immediate housing needs and be a great long term investment."

Co-Founder and CEO Jonathan Halloran added, "We have already received a strong response from both diaspora and local buyers with several units sold prior to this announcement. For the diaspora looking to make an investment back home or to offer a roof to family members, Richmond Gardens is an ideal solution that fits nearly every diasporan's budget. For Sierra Leone residents, market-ready housing at this price point and quality is unheard of. We are particularly excited to have secured land in the fast-growing suburbs of Freetown offering easy access to Waterloo, Freetown and upcountry. Our buyers are investing in a community that is sure to see appreciation as development of the greater Newton area continues."

Richmond Gardens is located on an important road linking communities outside of Waterloo with the Masiaka-Yonibana highway, at the location shown in this map link. Land acquisition and lotting is completed and work on engineering, grading and site improvements has begun. Full construction start is expected in April 2022. The community will feature individual freehold or leasehold title depending on buyer eligibility, and up to 70% financing for qualified buyers.

Anna Strait, Director of Sierra Leone Operations for Jobomax, explains further, "Richmond Gardens will offer a reliable potable water source for the community, with in-home connection included in some models. Most models will include a 24v solar panel to power lights and phone charging. Homes are offered in three trim levels: Essential, Standard and Family with features geared toward different buyer preferences; optional upgrades are also available. Those joining this community with twenty-five other homeowners will enjoy security, safety and quality. All contracts signed before May 1st will be offered the best pricing, so we are encouraging clients to sign up today to be one of the first homeowners in Richmond Gardens."

