The top Evangelical Leaders Honor Mike Pence

JERUSALEM, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Many of the top Evangelical leaders that mobilized the vote that elected the President of The United States united to honor former Vice President Mike Pence for his support of the State of Israel.

On Tuesday March 8, the Friends of Zion Heritage Center and Museum in Jerusalem held an event in honor of former US Vice President Mike Pence, where he was presented with the Friends of Zion Award.

The Friends of Zion Award, was commissioned by the late 9th President of Israel and former international Chairman of FOZ, Shimon Peres, it has been given to over 20 world leaders, including former US President George Bush and former US President Donald Trump.

The event marks the first time that US evangelical leaders have mobilized to show their support for Pence since January 6.

The leaders who participated with videos of support were the Rev. Franklin Graham, Pastor Robert Jeffress; Pastor Jack Graham; Pastor Robert Morris; Mike Huckabee; Gordon Robertson of CBN; Matthew Crouch of TBN; Rev Doug Clay; and Ralph Reed.

Upon receiving the award former Vice President Mike Pence said: "No matter what the future holds. I want to ensure that wherever I speak or give a speech I will say out loud that the United States supports Israel and will always stand by Israel".

Pence added "When I arrived today I had the privilege of meeting the Chief Rabbi of Kyiv Yonatan Markowitz and his courageous wife Ina, it reminded me of why Israel is here, and how important it is for all of us to stand for freedom and to stand with the people of this beloved country."

Dr. Mike Evans, FOZ Founder said "Vice President Mike Pence played a major role in bringing about the Trump faith initiative for the State of Israel and he wants to congratulate him for that."

For inquiries, contact Tal Marom Spokesperson for FOZ tal@marompr.co.il

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-top-evangelical-leaders-honor-mike-pence-301498294.html

SOURCE Friends of Zion