The top Evangelical Leaders Honor Mike Pence

JERUSALEM, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Many of the top Evangelical leaders that mobilized the vote that elected the President of The United States united to honor former Vice President Mike Pence for his support of the State of Israel.
On Tuesday March 8, the Friends of Zion Heritage Center and Museum in Jerusalem held an event in honor of former US Vice President Mike Pence, where he was presented with the Friends of Zion Award.
The Friends of Zion Award, was commissioned by the late 9th President of Israel and former international Chairman of FOZ, Shimon Peres, it has been given to over 20 world leaders, including former US President George Bush and former US President Donald Trump.
The event marks the first time that US evangelical leaders have mobilized to show their support for Pence since January 6.
The leaders who participated with videos of support were the Rev. Franklin Graham, Pastor Robert Jeffress; Pastor Jack Graham; Pastor Robert Morris; Mike Huckabee; Gordon Robertson of CBN; Matthew Crouch of TBN; Rev Doug Clay; and Ralph Reed.
Upon receiving the award former Vice President Mike Pence said: "No matter what the future holds. I want to ensure that wherever I speak or give a speech I will say out loud that the United States supports Israel and will always stand by Israel".
Pence added "When I arrived today I had the privilege of meeting the Chief Rabbi of Kyiv Yonatan Markowitz and his courageous wife Ina, it reminded me of why Israel is here, and how important it is for all of us to stand for freedom and to stand with the people of this beloved country."
Dr. Mike Evans, FOZ Founder said "Vice President Mike Pence played a major role in bringing about the Trump faith initiative for the State of Israel and he wants to congratulate him for that."
For inquiries, contact Tal Marom Spokesperson for FOZ tal@marompr.co.il
SOURCE Friends of Zion
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.