The Agency Welcomes New Franchisee in Muskoka, Ontario

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Global real estate brokerage, The Agency has announced the launch of its new franchise office in Muskoka, Ontario in Canada. The new locale is the firm's 31st franchise among its growing network of offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe. The Muskoka office will be led by esteemed luxury real estate brokers and managing partners, Steve and Katia Bailey. The Agency currently has several franchise offices throughout Canada, including Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Victoria, Oakville, Calgary, Kitchener, Cowichan and Vancouver.

"The demand for luxury second-home properties in Muskoka, combined with the natural splendor and the desire for waterfront living, made The Agency Muskoka an obvious next hub for our expansion across Canada," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. "The recreational hot spot has become the leading market in Canada for affluent cottage living, and we are delighted to further service this Canadian sanctuary."

The Agency has rapidly expanded its presence across the globe throughout the past year with the debut of multiple new franchise locations, including Naples, Florida, New Canaan, Connecticut, North Shore-New York, Calgary, Canada, Vancouver, Canada, Boston, Massachusetts, Maui, Hawaii, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Denver, Colorado. In 2022 alone, The Agency has already showcased impressive franchise growth in Canada, opening offices in Downtown Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and now Muskoka.

"The renowned and flourishing destination of Muskoka has gained recognition as a world-class travel destination situated a quick two-hours from Toronto," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "The Agency looks forward to satisfying the demand of luxury buyers seeking a home in the crown jewel of high-end real estate in Canada."

A seasoned real estate professional who has achieved more than $1 billion in sales over his decade-and-a-half-long career, Steve Bailey is a Broker and Managing Partner of The Agency in Waterloo Region, Oakville and Muskoka. Born in Prince George, British Columbia, Steve grew up largely in Oakville, Ontario, also living internationally due to his father's job in banking. A skilled communicator and world-aware market expert, Steve has a degree in Business from Wilfrid Laurier University. Prior to joining The Agency, he founded and ran The Bailey Team for over 14 years at RE/MAX. There, he was awarded every sales and career award that the brand offered. As his team grew, his wife, Katia, came on board to oversee operations. The Bailey Team ranked #9 in Canada and #21 in the world for RE/MAX before launching at The Agency, overseeing over a billion in sales and thousands of transactions. Always advocates for their community, Steve and his team support local food banks and volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, Heart & Stroke and Samaritan's Purse. In his free time, he enjoys traveling, golfing, snowmobiling and spending time with his family.

Katia Bailey, Broker of Record and Managing Partner of The Agency's Waterloo Region,

Oakville and Muskoka offices, brings a true passion for real estate and an authentic, people-forward approach to running the brokerage. Katia launched her career in real estate operations and marketing over 17 years ago and was the former Operations Manager for The Bailey Team. Born in Portugal—and fluent in Portuguese—Katia moved to Canada with her family when she was two years old, and it has been her home ever since. Prior to transitioning to real estate, she helped develop her parents' travel agency. A mother to daughters, Katia has spent many years devoted to parenting and supporting her children. She volunteers with charitable organizations such as Samaritan's Purse, Coldest Night of the Year, Heart & Stroke and local food banks.

"The Agency is making its mark across prominent destinations in Canada, and The Agency's latest franchise office in Muskoka will further differentiate the brand from other renowned brokerages in Canada," said Steve Bailey. "Having spent the majority of my life living in Canada, I am thrilled to be leading a team in one of the most sought-after regions in the country," added Katia Bailey.

The Agency Muskoka will be located at 72 Manitoba St, Bracebridge, ON P1L 2B4, Canada.

The Agency

The Agency is a full-service, luxury real estate brokerage and lifestyle company representing clients in a spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, residential leasing, and luxury vacation rentals. Since its inception in 2011, The Agency has modernized and advanced the real estate industry by fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Shunning the traditional brokerage model, agents share knowledge, spheres of influence, contacts, and expertise, ensuring clients better representation and a true competitive edge. The Agency has closed more than $41 billion in real estate transactions since its inception and has 850 agents in more than 50 offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

