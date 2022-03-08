Global Graphene Market Research Report 2022 Featuring Avadain, First Graphene, Paragraf, Levidian Nanosystems, nanoEMI, Graphene Square, Sparc Technologies, Universal Matter, Versarien, Zentek

DUBLIN, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Graphene Market, Production and Pricing Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Graphene is a ground-breaking two-dimensional (2D) material that possesses extraordinary electrical and mechanical properties that promise a new generation of innovative devices. In recent years there has seen a marked increase in commercial graphene collaborations, agreements, investments and product launches.
Products are now coming to market across multiple sectors and regional markets. New products and developments launched over the past two years include body temperature regulating fabrics, jackets, coolants, automotive composites, hiking shoes, power banks, sports equipment, anti-corrosion coatings, CPU cooling systems, batteries & supercapacitors, concrete additives and engine oil additives.
Graphene exhibits a unique combination of mechanical, thermal, electronic and optical properties that provide opportunities for further innovation in flexible displays, transistors, photosensors, RFID tags, solar cells, fuel cells, conductive inks, EMI shielding, filtration, anti-oxidation and LEDs across multiple industries including consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, medicine, energy, 3D printing, polymer composites, wireless technology, filtration and coatings.
The Graphene Market, Production and Pricing Report 2022 includes:
- Pricing landscape for graphene, by types and producers
- Analysis of the global market for graphene. Markets covered include 3D printing, adhesives, aerospace, automotive, batteries, composites, conductive inks, construction, electronics, filter media, fuel cells, life sciences & healthcare, lighting, lubricants, oil & gas, paints & coatings, photonics, solar, rubber, sensors, textiles, supercapacitors, audio equipment and sporting goods
- Production volumes by graphene producer (current and planned)
- Commercial graphene product guide
- 323 company profiles including production processes, products, target markets and collaborations. Companies profiled include Avadain LLC, First Graphene, Paragraf, Levidian Nanosystems, nanoEMI, Graphene Square, Sparc Technologies, Universal Matter, Versarien, Zentek and many more
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 Graphene properties
1.2 Commercialization
1.3 The graphene market to date
1.4 Market outlook for 2022 and beyond
1.5 The market in 2021
1.6 Graphene commercial market developments 2020-2022
1.7 Graphene funding and investments 2020-2022
1.8 Publicly listed graphene companies
1.9 Graphene global production capacities, in tons and by type
1.10 Global demand for graphene
1.10.1 Global graphene demand, to 2032, tons
1.10.2 Global graphene demand, by end-user market to 2032
1.10.3 Graphene market, by region
1.10.3.1 Asia-Pacific
1.10.3.2 North America
1.10.3.3 Europe
1.11 Graphene products
1.12 Industrial collaborations and licence agreements
1.13 Graphene market challenges
2 TYPES OF GRAPHENE
2.1 Graphene materials
2.1.1 CVD Graphene
2.1.1.1 Applications
2.1.2 Graphene nanoplatelets
2.1.3 Graphene oxide and reduced Graphene Oxide
2.1.4 Graphene quantum dots (GQDs)
2.1.4.1 Applications
2.1.4.2 Markets
2.2 Intermediate products
2.2.1 Graphene masterbatches
2.2.2 Graphene dispersions
3 GRAPHENE PRODUCTION
3.1 Quality
3.2 Assessment of graphene production methods
3.3 Commercial production capacities
3.4 Graphene oxide and reduced Graphene Oxide production capacities
3.4.1 By producer
3.5 Graphene nanoplatelets production capacities
3.5.1 By producer
3.6 CVD graphene film
3.6.1 By producer
3.7 Graphene production issues and challenges
3.7.1 Oversupply
3.7.2 Quality
3.7.3 Large-volume markets
3.7.4 Commoditisation
3.7.5 Industrial end-user perspective
4 GRAPHENE PRICING
4.1 Pristine graphene flakes pricing/CVD graphene
4.2 Few-Layer graphene pricing
4.3 Graphene nanoplatelets pricing
4.4 Graphene oxide (GO) and reduced Graphene Oxide (rGO) pricing
4.5 Graphene quantum dots pricing
4.6 Multilayer graphene (MLG) pricing
4.7 Graphene ink
5 MARKETS FOR GRAPHENE
5.1 3D Pringting
5.1.1 Market overview
5.1.2 Market drivers, trends and applications
5.1.3 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2032
5.1.4 Products and product developers
5.2 Adhesives
5.3 Aerospace
5.4 Automotive
5.5 Batteries
5.6 Composites
5.7 Conductive Inks
5.8 Construction And Buildings
5.9 Electronics
5.10 Filter Media
5.11 Fuel Cells
5.12 Life Sciences And Medicine
5.13 Lighting
5.14 Lubricants
5.15 Oil And Gas
5.16 Paints And Coatings
5.17 Photonics
5.18 Photovoltaics
5.19 Rubber And Tires
5.20 Sensors
5.21 Textiles And Apparel
5.22 Supercapacitors
5.23 Other Markets
5.23.1 Audio Equipment
5.23.2 Sporting Goods And Apparel
6 GRAPHENE COMPANY PROFILES (323 company profiles)
7 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
8 REFERENCES
