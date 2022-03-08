UCP of Central Florida Announces Honorees for Its 2022 Annual Gala

ORLANDO, Fla., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UCP of Central Florida will host its 29th Annual Gala on March 26, 2022 at the Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace in Disney Springs. Each year the nonprofit organization selects three individuals, organizations or companies as recipients of awards recognizing their advocacy and community action for those with special needs. This year's recipients are Scott Gabrielson, West Orange Healthcare District and the Universal Orlando Resort/Universal Orlando Foundation.
The Jackie Bailes Legacy Award will be given to Scott Gabrielson for his 44-year commitment to UCP of Central Florida, as a board member, donor and an unwavering advocate for children with disabilities. Scott is currently a Shareholder with Mateer Harbert and served as City Attorney for the City of Orlando from 1997-2003.
The Champion for Children Award will be presented to the West Orange Healthcare District for their longstanding support of UCP's families and programs, most recently as the lead donor for UCP's newest school in Winter Garden. UCP's Healthy West Orange Campus, which opened in August 2021, doubled its capacity thanks to West Orange Healthcare District's generous donation. This, along with other investments in the community, furthers the District's vision to make West Orange the healthiest community in the nation.
The Jack Holloway Award will be awarded to the Universal Orlando Resort/Universal Orlando Foundation. They are committed to making a difference in the Central Florida community with investments in education and the arts. Through their support, UCP established a Pathway to Teacher program providing professional development opportunities for UCP paraprofessionals to earn their teaching degree and continue to enrich the lives of UCP's children and families.
The celebrity hosts for the event are Cheryl Hines from "Curb Your Enthusiasm," Rachael Harris from Netflix's "Lucifer," and RJ Mitte from "Breaking Bad." Their participation helps raise hundreds of thousands of dollars each year that directly impacts more than 3,500 children with and without special needs through support, education, and therapy services.
For more event information, contact Brandon Pettit at (407) 852-3352 or visit ucpcfl.org.
About UCP of Central Florida
For more than 60 years, UCP of Central Florida has provided vital services for children and families touched by disabilities. UCP is a national leader in inclusive education, support and therapy by creating a consortium of charter schools for children with and without disabilities. For more information about UCP of Central Florida, visit www.ucpcfl.org.
CONTACT:
Tammie Cooper
Director of Marketing
UCP of Central Florida
407-752-0743
Tammie.Cooper@ucpcfl.org
SOURCE UCP of Central Florida
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
