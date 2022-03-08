Recent Success has Highland Holdings, LLC / MNSTAR Group in the National Spotlight

BOVEY, Minn., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Highland Holdings LLC d.b.a. MNSTAR Group, announced today that the company and its many recent successes will be featured on the show "Manufacturing Marvels" on the Fox Business Network in late March.

Being showcased on a network that reaches 68 million homes is a testament to the success the company has had in the past 18 months since Highland Holdings, LLC took over the company and put it on a new path.

MNSTAR Group is a leader in the manufacturing of high-quality wire harnesses, cable assemblies and box-build assemblies. Founded 30 years ago in a Grand Rapids basement and garage, MNSTAR has grown to be a leader in the wire harness industry which serves manufacturers of cars, emergency vehicles, boats, agricultural equipment and heavy industry construction vehicles.

In just a year and a half under new leadership, MNSTAR has doubled its' revenues from 2020 to 2021 and the company is on track to double last year's revenues in 2022.

"Products made in America are driving the resurgence of domestic manufacturing again, and we're humbled to be invited to share our MNSTAR Group story with Fox Business," said George Klus, CEO & President of MNSTAR. "Our success and plans for growth are a testament to our tireless employees and a strategic plan to play to our business' strengths."

MNSTAR is currently operating one shift with 41 employees. Doing this has promoted growth and a surge in profits that has allowed the company to re-invest in itself by purchasing new manufacturing equipment and plan overall expansion.

This ability to be more efficient without cutting corners in terms of quality has made customers take notice.

"This recognition is well deserved. We are very happy with them," said Donna Stoltz, director of purchasing for TBEI/Crysteel Manufacturing. "We ran into a snag with a supplier and MNSTAR jumped right in and responded to our custom harnesses needs for our commercial customers. They could accomplish what their bigger competitors couldn't do. That says a lot."

While the national exposure is a great thing, what has the MNSTAR team the most excited is the rapid growth the company is having even in challenging times.

"We see a huge potential for growth here," said Tammy Wersal, COO of MNSTAR.

"Our recent sales records are enabling us to purchase state of the art equipment that is not only more efficient but helps us deliver even better quality to our customers."

In addition, MNSTAR is poised to expand their facility and add another 30,000 square feet in the near future.

"We are putting a lot of plans together to improve all of our facilities so that we can serve our customers better and add another shift of employees to keep up with sales demands," said Wersal. "These are very exciting times."

About Highland Holdings, LLC d.b.a. MNSTAR Group: Highland Holdings, LLC d.b.a. MNSTAR Group is a leader in providing electrical system solutions and high-quality manufactured wire harnesses. Founded nearly 30 years ago in a Grand Rapids basement and garage, MNSTAR has grown to be a leader in the wire harness industry which serves manufacturers of cars, emergency vehicles, boats, agricultural equipment, and heavy industry construction vehicles. For more information on MNSTAR Group please visit https://mnstar.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/MNSTAR.Group.1

